Wied Inċita set to become prominent open space project

Approximately 20 tumuli of land within Wied Inċita will be transformed into a public green space after the Planning Authority’s planning commission gave its green light to rehabilitate the area

The project will be carried out by Ambjent Malta but requires including rehabilitation and restoration, to make the space safe and accessible for all.

“Earlier this year, we made a promise to the people that we would work on this project, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” said environment minister Miriam Dalli, emphasising this was just a first phase of a larger project to create one of the biggest open spaces in Malta.

“It is a location with enormous potential, but it requires a lot of work to make it suitable for families. We are determined to complete this work, as we have done in other parts of the country.

“This ministry and government will continue to place projects that provide more open space for the public at the centre of our efforts,” Dalli added, stressing the importance of tree planting to be carried out by Ambjent Malta (AM).

“We are continuing with ongoing initiatives to plant trees. In just this first phase, we will plant around 700 trees.”

Ambjent Malta director Herman Galea said AM will be installing equipment such as picnic benches and gazebos for visitors to enjoy. “AM will also be developing a community garden so that more communities can visit and make use of it.”

Works will include clearing debris and restoring damaged rubble walls to ensure safe public access. Several dead trees will be removed to improve the aesthetic appeal of the area and to mitigate any potential risks associated with falling branches.

To compensate for the removal of dead trees and to continue to embellish the site 700 trees and shrubs will be planted. Planting will be carried out in currently bare areas, with species selected based on soil depth, location, and sunlight exposure to complement the existing mature trees.

Corrective pruning of other trees will also be undertaken to restore the site’s natural health and appearance after years of neglect.

The planned transformation includes the installation of outdoor furniture and the resurfacing of the existing service route using grass-crete to replace the current concrete surface.

For public safety, a timber fence will be installed along the edges of the terraced fields, and a chain-link fence will be placed along the perimeter of the site.