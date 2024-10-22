Permit granted for 7,000sqm expansion at Bengħajsa Family Park

The Planning Authority has approved an application by Project Green to extend the family park in Bengħajsa by a further 7,000 square metres, a decision that follows on news of 20,000 sq.m of land in Wied Inċita approved for regeneration.

“One project after another, we are giving new life to areas with spaces that offer a better quality of life for people and beautify the locality,” said environment minister Miriam Dalli.

The extension will now bring the Bengħajsa park to 27,000 square metres.

“In the case of Bengħaisa, what was once supposed to be an extension to an industrial project is instead providing the residents of the southern part of Malta with a place for recreation. We made strategic decisions, where we prioritised open space over an industrial project. I look forward to seeing the completion of this extension, and we continue to move forward on several other projects.”

The park opened its doors in March 2023. The expansion project includes planting over 140 oak, carob and laurel trees, and laying geogrid paving to stabilise the soil for accessible paths while also maintaining the land’s natural elements.

Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri reiterated the agency’s commitment to continuing to implement several urban greening projects.