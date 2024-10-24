19 greening projects to be completed by 2025

19 new ‘greening’ projects are set to comprise 120,000 square metres of open space, said Project Green chief executive Joseph Cuschieri in a press briefing with environment minister Miriam Dalli.

Cuschieri said the agency is currently working on a total of 118 projects.

Among the projects are four sites in development zones in Ta’ Giorni near St Julian’s, Mikielang Sapiano in Ħal Luqa, Merino Garden in Ħal Lija, and Triq Nerik Scerri in Ħal Kirkop. These urban spaces, totaling 8,000 square metres, were handed over to Project Green this year to be transformed into open spaces for residents.

In collaboration with various local councils through the Community Greening Grant initiative, Project Green is preparing several other spaces expected to be completed in 2025, including the Fruit Garden in Mtarfa, the Żebbuġ Zone in Ħal Għaxaq, the Eco Garden in Xewkija Gozo, and the Simar Nature Reserve in San Pawl il-Baħar.

After preparatory work and the submission of applications to the Planning Authority, physical work will begin on projects such as the open space project in Bormla (ex-AUM site), the regeneration of the San Anton Gardens in Ħ’Attard, Ġebel San Martin in Żejtun, the Pinetum in Floriana, and the first phase of the San Ġwann project.

“Project Green is moving forward with an ambitious seven-year plan. In its second year, Project Green is working on 118 different projects with the aim of creating open spaces throughout the country. This is all aimed at improving the quality of life for people. Through entities like Project Green, we are working to beautify our localities,” Miriam Dalli said.

Cuschieri reiterated the agency’s commitment to achieving its goals. “We will continue to strengthen our resources and internal processes to ensure the work is carried out competently, with a structured system of governance. This includes simplifying processes and working with partners in both the public and private sectors to continue creating, regenerating, and maintaining open spaces that will benefit all families.”