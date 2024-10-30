Gozo muxrabija loses protected status over DIY reveal from 1975

The Planning Authority has de-scheduled a ‘muxrabija’ in Għarb, Gozo, after the owner supported his claim that he had it installed in 1975 with a photo showing it was not attached to his house in 1946, despite the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage’s insistence that the feature still merited protection due to its cultural value.

The property was one of 35 across Malta and Gozo included in the 2016 list of protected buildings for featuring a muxrabija – a traditional Maltese architectural element known for its wooden balcony or window with decorative lattice screens, providing ventilation and shade.

The owner, whose property is located near the Għarb church, successfully persuaded the PA to remove the building from the list of protected properties by presenting a photograph from the Għarb Parish Annual Calendar for 2024, showing a religious celebration in 1946. The photograph indicated that there was no muxrabija on the façade at that time, supporting his claim that he had added the structure in 1975.

The Heritage Planning Unit (HPU), responsible for cultural heritage within the Planning Authority, agreed with the owner’s request, recommending de-scheduling. They argued that the muxrabija was a modern addition, made from contemporary materials, and therefore did not meet the criteria for cultural heritage protection.

However, the SCH disagreed with this assessment. The state’s cultural heritage authority argued that under Maltese law, cultural heritage is defined as any feature older than 50 years adding that the photo simply proved that it was not attached to the building in 1946.

“While this muxrabija may have undergone changes over the years, such features are now quite unique, and the SCH did not agree that it should be descheduled based solely on a photo and a declaration,” said SCH representative Kevin Borda during the meeting where the owner’s request was discussed.

In a memo issued in August, the SCH also pointed out that the 1946 photograph suggested the presence of architectural features associated with a muxrabija, such as the façade’s architectural set-up, the windowsill, and a fixture resembling a lattice cover.

Moreover, the Superintendence argued that, regardless of the date the muxrabija was installed, it still held artistic and ethnographic value, keeping alive traditional craftsmanship.

Despite this, the PA’s Executive Council proceeded with the descheduling of the property with all members of the board voting to remove the property from the list of protected buildings.

But the property’s location within an urban conservation area, where development is strictly limited, means the decision is unlikely to affect the building’s development potential even if the ‘muxrabija’ itself faces an uncertain future.

What is a muxrabija?

A muxrabija is a traditional architectural feature, typically consisting of a wooden frame extending from a window, with peepholes in the front, sides, and bottom, allowing air to circulate while maintaining privacy.

Originating in the Middle East and North Africa, the muxrabija helps cool interiors by harnessing natural breezes.

Historically, it also served as a “safe window to the outside world” for women, according to folklorist Dr Carol Jaccarini. In Malta, where wood is scarce, older muxrabijiet were often constructed from local limestone. The muxrabija is also known by various names, such as ‘in-nemmiesa’, ‘ix-xerriefa’, and in Gozo, ‘il-kixxiefa’ or ‘il-ġlusija’, derived from the French word for jealousy.