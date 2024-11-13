Villa Rosa developers say Church criticism based on discarded designs

The Villa Rosa developers have said comments from the Maltese archdiocese’s environment commission on their sprawling project on St George’s Bay had been based on outdated plans and incorrect assumptions.

A spokesperson for developer Anton Camilleri insisted that the process currently underway by the Planning Authority did not facilitate massive development. “Instead, it enforces clear restrictions, including building height limits and new public open spaces to benefit the community and prevent future expansions,” a spokesperson for Camilleri said.

“The Commission continues to criticise previous designs, despite our clarification that these have been discarded and will be redesigned based on the outcomes of the local plan review.

“We remain committed to delivering a project that addresses prior concerns and aligns more closely with community needs. Our goal is to create a development that enhances public open spaces, safeguards the environment, and attracts top-quality international brands to support both the local area and economy.”

The Enivonment Commission on Monday expressed strong opposition to the planned amendments to the Villa Rosa local plans as well as the project itself. “This project is another example where individual interests are prioritised over community wellbeing,” the Commission said on Tuesday.

The Church commission is the latest entity to oppose the Villa Rosa local plan amendment and project. Last month, NGOs, local councils, and residents gathered in protest to denounce the project as an "affront to democracy".

The Commission emphasised that “achieving a ‘country of quality’ requires a serious commitment to genuinely sustainable development.”

It urged the government to conduct a thorough review of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED). They specifically called for the removal of “ambiguous and poor regulations that allow individuals and organisations to exploit existing loopholes.”

“This situation results from policies based on questionable advice and controversial decisions,” the Commission stated, suggesting that responsible authorities seem to be “abandoning long-term strategic planning in favor of a fragmented approach to so-called development projects.”

The Church commission highlighted significant concerns about the development’s impact on surrounding communities, citing increased traffic congestion, visual pollution, and the reduction of natural sunlight due to the towers’ shadows.

The Commission has submitted its position to the Planning Authority as part of the ongoing public consultation process, which remains open for public comment until 25 November 2024.