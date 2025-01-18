Preti house set to host new Valletta hotel

GP Borg Holdings’ proposal to restore a 16th-century palazzo and demolish an adjacent property to build a 5-star hotel overlooking Marsamxett Harbour has received a positive recommendation from the case officer.

A final decision is expected to be made by the Planning Board on 30 January.

The new hotel will feature 29 guest rooms, a spa area, an indoor pool, and a wine bar, along with a one-floor extension to Preti House.

The developers have revised the contemporary design, originally characterised by long and narrow glass apertures, replacing them with traditional balconies. A rooftop pool, which was part of the original plans, has also been removed.

However, the proposed hotel will still result in an increase in building heights on Old Theatre Lane, a narrow residential alley, despite objections from some of its residents.

According to the case officer, the restoration of the palazzo and the construction of a new building would harmonise with Valletta’s UNESCO World Heritage status while introducing a modern, luxury accommodation offering.

The case officer noted that the hotel has been designed with careful attention to the architectural and historical significance of the area. Preti House, a Grade 2 scheduled Knights’ period building located on the site, will be preserved and incorporated into the new development. Moreover, the development has been approved by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Technical Committee in Malta. Both bodies had originally expressed concern about the proposed building volumes.

The case officer’s report concluded that the development of the new hotel “would inject more economic activity into the capital city” and “secure the building’s upkeep and reuse.” It also highlighted that the height and design of the new building have been adjusted to minimise the impact on the city’s skyline, while the addition of a rooftop pool and terrace has been carefully considered in the context of the surrounding area.

Although the area is zoned as residential, the development of a hotel is considered acceptable under a local plan policy that encourages the development of tourism accommodation, aimed at injecting more all-day activity into the capital. The local plan states that proposals should be assessed on their own merits, based on their contribution to regeneration and rehabilitation, as well as their complementarity with the neighbourhood.

However, the proposal has sparked several objections from local residents, particularly regarding the impact on the surrounding area and infrastructure. Concerns were raised about the development overlooking Old Theatre Lane, with some residents claiming this would deprive them of air and light.

The proposal also raised privacy issues, as some hotel rooms would face residential dwellings. However, according to the case officer, the apertures on the back elevation overlooking Old Theatre Lane have been designed in such a way as to ensure adequate privacy levels.

Since no new parking spaces are being proposed due to the historical nature of the site, the case officer has recommended a contribution of €65,000 to the Planning Authority’s urban improvement fund to offset the shortfall of 11 parking spaces.