PA refuses reconstruction of Għarb fireworks factory

The Planning Authority has refused the reconstruction of fireworks factory in Għarb which had exploded in 2010 leaving six victims, by nine votes against three.

The case exposed one of the problems resulting from a fireworks factory policy approved in 2015 which introduced a number of onerous safety requirement which increase the land take up in the ODZ where fireworks factories are located.

In fact, the fireworks factory as proposed had been endorsed by a technical committee responsible for safety issues but was recommended for refusal by a case officer.

The main concern of the case officer was that in order for the new fireworks factory to respect the stipulated current safety standards, the proposal resulted in an increase in site area, resulting in uptake of sensitive protected rural land in an area of landscape value.

Għarb mayor David Apap firmly objected to the application arguing that Għarb already has two fireworks factories.

A picnic area where the council hosts an annual kite festival is located just 140m from the ruins of the factory now earmarked for reconstruction in an application published a few weeks ago.

But board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri and board member Martin Camilleri voted against the case officer recommendation to refuse the development noting that the site was already legally committed for a fireworks factory which operated in the area.

Both expressed a propensity to accept the application if it is downscaled. Lawyer Chris Said replied that applicant would consider downscaling.

Għarb mayor David Apap firmly objected noting the proximity of the development to a picnic area where the council organises events.

He lamented that the proposed fireworks factory belongs to other communities and has no connection to the village’s feast.

He also referred to a referendum held in Għarb in 2010 where 60% voted against the construction of fireworks factories in the locality. “If we believe in a Gozo of villages, we should safeguard communities.”

Board Chairman Emmanuel Camilleri recognised that a fireworks factory was already legally established. But he expressed concern on the sprawling of structures in the countryside while noting that this was a requirement of safety regulations.

Safety considerations requiring a larger area were also raised by board member Martin Camilleri who insisted that the site was already committed by the previous permit for a fireworks factory.

Board member Romano Cassar expressed concern on the industrial scale of the factory, noting that the factory will not serve the small rural community.