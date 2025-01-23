Planning Authority approves Rialto restoration with new rooftop venue

The Planning Authority has approved plans for the redevelopment and restoration of the Labour Party’s Rialto theatre which is set to host a new theatre, a restaurant, a rooftop ‘multipurpose venue’, an interconnected social club, shops and a boutique hotel linked to an adjacent townhouse.

Yana Mintoff - whose father Dom Mintoff had inaugurated the existing building in in 1956 and regularly addressed Labour supporters in this venue, objected to the project.

Speaking on behalf of a number of local and national NGOs including Moviment Graffitti, she expressed concern on the lack of parking space, increased traffic and the lack of harmony of the new roof top with the surroundings.

“This is a residential area in the heart of Bormla. […] We are not against the restoration of this majestic building but this is a huge commercial development which will lead to serious congestion,” she warned.

She also expressed her disappointment that no social impact assessment was conducted for a project of this scale.

While recognising that people could use alternative modes of transport, she fears that the majority of people simply “like to use their own car”.

She called on the PA to do away with the rooftop development to minimise both the impact on the skyline and the traffic and noise created by the project.

Mintoff’s concerns are substantiated by a study presented by the developers’ own consultants showing that the roof top venue on top of the theatre is set to attract 300 patrons during events generating 337 incoming and outgoing car trips, resulting in the need for 120 parking spaces which are not provided for due to the constraints of the site.

The traffic study by developers' consultants ADI recommends that patrons should be encouraged to use cabs, shared transport, and sea transport due to lack of parking spaces in the area. It also proposes the organisation of a park and ride system.

The project was approved by the Planning Authority in the absence of feedback from Transport Malta.

Mintoff’s objections contrasted with the stance taken by Bormla mayor Marco Agius who praised the project “as one which gives a lease of life” to the locality, while expressing concern on noise pollution and urging developers to ensure that residents’ concerns are addressed.

During the meeting the project architect gave a detailed breakdown of noise mitigation measures being proposed including the use of double-glazed apertures and other sound barriers. Moreover, he ensured that the rooftop events venue will be enclosed.

He also highlighted the fact that the developer will be removing the existing asbestos roof at his own expense.

NGO representative Romano Cassar was the only member to vote against, arguing that while he welcomes the restoration of the grade 2 historic building, he was against the erection of a roof top venue due to its impact on the skyline and the absence of a social impact assessment taking in to account the residents’ concern.

But in this case, the plans were also given the seal of approval of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which noted that the new roof will “evoke the style and appearance of the historical roof” describing the rooftop development as an “acceptable intervention given the evocation of the existing roof and its contribution to the acceptable use of the scheduled property.”

The PL had issued a call for expressions of interest for the operation of the historical theatre in 2022 and Rialto Operations Ltd was the selected bidder.

The company is 90% owned by GP Borg Holdings Limited, a ready-mix concrete supplier, with lawyer Charlon Gouder, CEO of Malta’s tuna ranching lobby, holding a 10% stake.