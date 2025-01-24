48-apartment block approved in Sa Maison

The Planning Authority has approved the demolition of the ex-Sa Maison residential home and a neighbouring old warehouse to make way for an eight-storey development comprising 48 apartments.

The application had been suspended in August 2024 after the Planning Commission expressed concerns about the impact of the proposed massing and volumes on the surrounding scheduled properties and the urban conservation area.

The development was approved following the introduction of side setbacks at the seventh and penthouse levels.

Moreover, the building height was reduced from 23.3m to 22m at the highest road level, while the parapet wall was further set back to reduce the building's volume onto Borton Street.

The development was approved in the absence of clearance from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH).

However, a report presented by the developers’ architect claims that, following extensive consultations with the SCH, the authority acknowledged improvements in the building’s design “but did not confirm that the amendments were fully to its satisfaction.”

Changes to the design included adopting “a more classical design” inspired by the neighbouring scheduled properties.

Additionally, the architect referred to another permit issued in Sqaq Borton, which will result in a building of the same height as the proposed development.

The SCH had previously insisted that the facades of the old warehouse along Sqaq Borton, earmarked for demolition, were of “evident cultural heritage interest” and should be retained and incorporated into the development. However, the Planning Directorate agreed with the developers’ architect that the existing facade does not possess any architectural features or qualities worth retaining or that add value to the streetscape.