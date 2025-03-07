ICOMOS Malta proposes ban on rooftop pools in Mdina

ICOMOS Malta, the local branch of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, is proposing a ban on the construction of rooftop pools in Mdina.

The organisation is calling for a policy to prohibit such structures in the historic city and comes amid objections to a proposed development at the corner of Triq Mesquita and Triq l-Imħażen.

The development, proposed by Andrea Gera de Petri Testaferrata, includes a receded extension at roof level, a lift, and a rooftop pool. The proposal has sparked concerns from ICOMOS Malta, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) and Din l-Art Ħelwa on the potential impact it could have on Mdina’s cultural heritage and architectural integrity.

ICOMOS Malta has raised alarm over the proposed rooftop pool, arguing that it would disrupt the aesthetic harmony of Mdina. As a city with significant cultural, historical, and architectural value, Mdina is a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage status, and ICOMOS Malta believes such developments would compromise the city’s authenticity.

In light of this, ICOMOS Malta has proposed a policy to prohibit rooftop pools within Mdina. The organisation wants this policy enshrined in official documents and incorporated into any revised local plans.

The organisation also recommends that any amended proposal at roof level be supported by photomontages from various viewpoints to assess the visual impact on Mdina’s skyline.

In fact, the Planning Authority had previously requested changes in two applications, removing the proposed pools.

Back in 2022, a similar proposal was made by the UNESCO technical committee advising the government on the conservation of World Heritage Sites in Malta. The committee had instructed the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to object to any roof top pools in the protected city as a matter of “principle”.

The SCH expressed concern about the considerable volume proposed at roof level, which would create a blank party wall adjacent to properties along Triq l-Imħażen. Furthermore, swimming pools at roof level within Mdina “cannot be considered in principle from a cultural heritage point of view”. The SCH also objected to the proposed alterations to the façade, including the introduction of multiple framed windows, which would detract from the building’s austere character. The PA’s internal design panel, the Design Advisory Committee, also expressed concern about the proposed pool.

Din l-Art Ħelwa is also strongly objected to the proposed extension, arguing that the development exceeds the permissible height in the area, based on the prevailing height of adjacent buildings (two floors). The organisation said any development in Mdina must respect the historical urban context and the city’s architectural integrity. Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar is also objecting to the development.