Planning Authority enacting stricter rules for industrial areas

The Planning Authority has announced the introduction of a new Development Order aimed at tightening regulations for developments on industrial sites managed by INDIS and Malta Enterprise which can be carried out through a fast tracked procedure, which came under the scrutiny of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

The new framework, designed to be more stringent than the current Development Notification Order (DNO), will require all proposed developments in these areas to be formally notified to the PA.

Moreover, once a development notification is validated, the Planning Authority will have 30 days to review the submission and provide a recommendation. Following this, the Chairperson of the Planning Board or a delegate will either approve or reject the request within seven days. In the case of rejection, applicants will be informed electronically, with reasons for the decision provided. Approved developments will be authorized for a period of three years, with an option for a three-year extension.

Additionally, the new regulations stipulate that any developments near third-party properties will need to undergo a full development application process. This includes a 30-day period for the public to submit their representations, ensuring a thorough review and adherence to all relevant regulations.

Furthermore, developments within the INDIS area will now require prior authorization from INDIS before any action can be taken.

The public is invited to submit their feedback on the proposed changes by 20th March 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to send their comments and suggestions via email to [email protected].

This change follows recommendations from the Jean Paul Sofia Inquiry, which called for a stricter assessment of planning applications in industrial areas. The inquiry, launched after the tragic death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia in a building collapse in 2022, exposed shortcomings in the DNO system and other aspects of the regulatory framework.