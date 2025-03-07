Environmental NGOs sound alarm over DNO amendments

Ten of Malta’s leading environmental and heritage organisations have raised serious concerns over proposed amendments to the Development Notification Order (DNO), warning that the changes could lead to unchecked environmental destruction.

The amendments would effectively remove public scrutiny and regulatory oversight, allowing authorities and developers to construct limitless structures and facilities without restriction.

The proposed changes grant Project Green and other entities the power to build within Outside Development Zones (ODZ) and urban areas through a mechanism that circumvents established planning policies. Critics argue that this move would lead to the degradation of protected areas, an increase in commercial structures in ODZs, and the erosion of Malta’s already scarce green spaces.

One of the more alarming aspects of the proposal is its sweeping nature, which removes all existing safeguards under the Local Plan and other regulatory frameworks. Environmental organisations warn that the amendments amount to “lawlessness”, as they eliminate essential environmental protections and public oversight mechanisms.

“Instead of enhancing public spaces, these changes serve as a smokescreen for unregulated construction, trampling on Malta’s natural and cultural heritage,” the organisations said.

The NGOs also mentioned the case of Jean Paul Sofia, whose death was linked to unsafe construction practices enabled by an unscrutinised DNO.

They criticised the government’s failure to heed the Board of Inquiry’s recommendations to close such loopholes, arguing that these amendments would instead expand the risks posed by unregulated development.

The ten organisations demanded that the government immediately withdraw the proposed amendments and instead commit to genuine environmental restoration efforts, rather than what they describe as “greenwashing destructive policies”.

The NGOs involved are Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, The Archaeological Society Malta, The Ramblers' Association of Malta, and Wirt Għawdex.