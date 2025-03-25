New roundabout proposal in Triq tal-Barrani linked to shopping mall development

Infrastructure Malta has submitted plans for the construction of a new roundabout in front of Lidl supermarket on Triq tal-Barrani, in Zejtun.

The creation of the new roundabout is a condition attached to the outline permit for a shopping mall proposed by the Schembri Barbros group, which aims to replace a batching plant behind Lidl supermarket. The roundabout must be approved before a full development permit can be granted.

The proposed roundabout will have a total diameter of 56 metres, including a dual-lane road that encircles it, leaving the central island with a diameter of 31 metres.

The majority of the land is already government-owned; however, 221 square metres are not yet under government ownership.

Furthermore, plans foresee the transplanting or uprooting of a small number of trees and shrubs impacted by the new roundabout.

Developers will pay half the costs

In September 2024, the Planning Board capped the contribution required from the Schembri Barbros group for the construction of the roundabout at 48.5% of the total cost.

When approving the project in principle through an outline permit in March, the Planning Board tied the shopping mall’s development to a condition requiring the roundabout to be “upgraded and completed prior to the commencement of works on the commercial hub development.” The condition also stated that “the expenses for the highway upgrade are to be fully borne by the developer.”

However, the Schembri Barbros Group later requested a reconsideration of this condition, arguing that it was “not fair and equitable” and did not accurately reflect the transport impact of the approved development.

Transport Malta accepted the developer’s request, as studies indicated that the new shopping mall would generate 49% of total peak-hour traffic.

According to the approved plans, the retail and leisure complex will be built over three floors. Two levels of underground parking will accommodate 1,014 parking spaces.

In addition to shops, the shopping hub will feature an underground gymnasium and a childcare centre. The upper floor will house food, beverage, and retail outlets. The existing Lidl supermarket will be retained and expanded.