AD questions Cottonera commercialisation

Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) has called on the government to revisit its strategy for Cottonera, insisting the focus should be on the residents and their quality of life rather than business interests.

“The strategy gives the impression that the aim is more and more commercialisation of the area, including the commercialisation of areas which in the local plan are designated as wooded areas,”James Gabarretta, AD spokesperson on the urban environment said in a statement.

AD also questioned the setting up of a new entity which would be in charge of the area.

"One wonders why government felt the need to set up another new entity (The Cottonera Foundation) led by a Labour Member of Parliament when at the same time Government is talking about reform in local councils to strengthen cooperation between councils through strengthening regional councils,” he said.

The statement was critical the implementation of proposed solutions to current challenges.

“The strategy unfortunately does not consider the important challenges of our times such as sustainable mobility, climate change and sustainability,” the statement read.

AD also called for better mobility planning. "We note that mobility is a common concern among residents. However, the strategy does not offer any plan in this regard. Cottonera should not become a massive, congested car park.”

“We need streets that are safe for residents. The area is perfectly suitable for public transport and for streets which are safe for bicycles and electric bicycles. Sea transport from and to Cottonera should be strengthened," the statement read.