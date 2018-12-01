Court blocks demolition of 150-year-old Sliema house

A court has blocked the demolition of a two-storey house in St Mary Street, Sliema built in 1861.

A planning application to build a narrow, eight-storey hotel on the site of a 150-year house in St Mary’s Street, had been refused by the Planning Authority following a campaign by Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar to save the streetscape of one of Sliema’s oldest streets.

“This narrow street is often gridlocked, and another hotel in this row of untouched old houses would have further impacted the quality of life of local residents,” spokesperson Astrid Vella said.

The PA’s appeals tribunal had however overturned the refusal and the development was set to happen.

A court appeal by FAA resulted in the application being finally quashed.

“The verdict of the Court of Appeal stating that the appeal is well-founded, is a very welcome judgement for a number of reasons: not only will the facade and height of the old house be spared, along with the residents’ quality of life, but the various important points upheld by the court may now serve as a precedent to challenge other damaging projects,” Vella said.

St Mary Street is a rarity in that many of its historic buildings have been preserved thanks to the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) policy. However following developers’ pressure, the street’s UCA protection street was removed.

The 19th-century house in St Agatha Street – known to locals as Id-Dar il-Ħadra (the Green House) for its unusual green facade – was described by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) as a “good example of vernacular architecture from the period with important architectural details including a cellar borne on arches and an embellished rear façade overlooking the garden”.

The facade also bears a prominent niche with a statue of the Virgin Mary, which gives its name to St Mary Street, directly ahead.

The SCH said the house was in a good state of repair and warranted preservation due to its cultural heritage value. It called for Grade 2 scheduling to ensure its protection.

However, the PA’s planning commission ignored these concerns and unanimously gave the go-ahead for the demolition.

Some 70 residents and heritage NGOs also submitted objections or supported calls for scheduling. The Sliema Heritage Society and the local council both appealed for the façade and its characteristic green hue to be preserved and incorporated into the new project, along with its most important internal architectural features.

Sliema councillor Paul Radmilli said meetings between the project architect and the PA’s design advisory committee showed a “system of collusion between developers and the Planning Commission”.