Villa Arrigo grounds to get nine villas

The Planning Authority has approved a zoning application, which paves the way for the development of nine villas on the Villa Arrigo grounds.

The approval goes against a clear recommendation by the case officer to refuse these plans, deemed to be in breach of planning policies.

The planning control application presented by Veronica Zammit Tabona on behalf of Chateaux Limited is requesting the introduction of a cul-de-sac off St Paul’s Street to cater for the new residential plots.

The proposed new road will be eight metres wide and will have a turning circle of 18 metres.

The case officer report concluded that the proposal was in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development which aims to protect green open spaces in urban areas.

The Naxxar local council had also objected to the application since the proposal will result in the loss of part of the gardens of Villa Arrigo.

Presently, the area is zoned for development up to a depth of 30 metres.

The proposal was also deemed to be in breach of policies against the development of gardens and backyards.

The proposal was also deemed to create safety problems, in view that large parts of it do not have visibility from the main road.

Architect Edwin Mintoff defended the application insisting that the proposed road is in conformity with the local plan because the area is zoned for residential use and is not part of the urban conservation area.

No development is being envisaged on the part of the villa grounds in the immediate surroundings of Villa Arrigo wedding hall, which are included in Naxxar’s urban conservation area.

But the development will still result in the removal of a number of trees.

Villa Arrigo was constructed by Cesare Garcin in 1887 and was originally known as Villa Garcin.

Subsequently, it was sold and renamed Villa Agius until it was renamed Villa Arrigo, now operating as an upmarket venue, catering for various events, receptions and dinners.

The site is owned by Michael Ellul, Rebecca Licari, Sarah Grech, Thomas Sullivan, Francesca Manduca and Edward Zammit Tabona.