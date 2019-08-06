menu

ODZ school proposed on Zabbar land previously identified for McDonald’s

A piece of ODZ land along Labour Avenue in Zabbar, previously earmarked for a McDonald’s drive-in restaurant, is now being proposed for a school and childcare centre

james
6 August 2019, 8:52am
by James Debono
The red spot indicates the site earmarked for development
The red spot indicates the site earmarked for development

A piece of ODZ land along Labour Avenue in Zabbar, previously earmarked for a McDonald’s drive-in restaurant, is now being proposed for a school and childcare centre.

The latest application foresees the demolition of an existing 300sq.m building, the removal of a large dilapidated greenhouse and the construction of childcare centre and kindergarten over three floors, one of which is receded, and a basement level parking. The proposal also includes play areas.

The proposal involves the uprooting of a number of trees from the central area of the site to make room for the play areas and the planting of a row of trees along the site’s boundary.

The proposed school building over three levels occupies a slightly larger footprint than the existing one-storey building.

The proposal is being made by St Cecilia Tarxien Ltd, which presently runs a private kindergarten in Tarxien and Attard.

The application for the erection of a McDonald’s drive-in was withdrawn last year after strong objections by the Zabbar local council and residents.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Townscapes
Qala ODZ villa permit exposes rift between case officer and Planning Commission

Qala ODZ villa permit exposes rift between case officer and Planning Commission
James Debono
ODZ school proposed on Zabbar land previously identified for McDonald’s

ODZ school proposed on Zabbar land previously identified for McDonald’s
James Debono
Santa Lucija residents want change to start of Tal-Barrani underpass to save woodland

Santa Lucija residents want change to start of Tal-Barrani underpass to save woodland
Matthew Vella
Handaq solar farm near Gaffarena’s contested land

Handaq solar farm near Gaffarena’s contested land
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.