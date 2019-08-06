ODZ school proposed on Zabbar land previously identified for McDonald’s

A piece of ODZ land along Labour Avenue in Zabbar, previously earmarked for a McDonald’s drive-in restaurant, is now being proposed for a school and childcare centre.

The latest application foresees the demolition of an existing 300sq.m building, the removal of a large dilapidated greenhouse and the construction of childcare centre and kindergarten over three floors, one of which is receded, and a basement level parking. The proposal also includes play areas.

The proposal involves the uprooting of a number of trees from the central area of the site to make room for the play areas and the planting of a row of trees along the site’s boundary.

The proposed school building over three levels occupies a slightly larger footprint than the existing one-storey building.

The proposal is being made by St Cecilia Tarxien Ltd, which presently runs a private kindergarten in Tarxien and Attard.

The application for the erection of a McDonald’s drive-in was withdrawn last year after strong objections by the Zabbar local council and residents.