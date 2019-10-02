Gozo ministry abandons plans for Blue Lagoon pier

The Gozo Ministry has abandoned plans to construct a proposed extension of the mooring platforms to a 133-metre long platform which would have “completely destroyed the natural foreshore of the picturesque blue Lagoon,” according to the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee, a panel which advises the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage on pending applications.

The Superintendence had advised the project’s architects to remove the extended pier from their plans after noting that this will “inevitably impact negatively on views of the area” which it described as an “iconic landscape”.

The application has now been limited to the resurfacing of an existing access road towards Blue Lagoon.

Last year the Gozo Ministry had indicated that the urgency to present the application was dictated by the fact that there is “an imminent danger and risk that the road collapses”, but plans to construct the new pier were only abandoned in new plans submitted on 19 September after MaltaToday reported the objections made the cultural heritage watchdogs.

The Gozo Ministry had submitted the application for the construction of a 660sq.m pier and the reconstruction of 915sq.m of an existing road leading to the same pier, a year ago.

The new infrastructure was to be constructed in the panoramic rocky area between Comino and the Kemmunet islet outside the swimming zone.