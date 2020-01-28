Luqa petrol station gets snack bar permit

A petrol station in Luqa belonging to the Bilom group has been granted a permit to erect a 110sq.m snack bar. The petrol station was originally approved in 2018 on 3,000 sqm of agricultural land along Qormi Road, next to the Water Services Corporation.

The proposed policy regulating the relocation of fuel stations in areas outside the development zones, which is still awaiting final approval, expressly bans the development of “catering or retail establishments”. The only additional structures foreseen in the new policy are those related to “vehicle maintenance services”. ATMs and vending machines are also allowed.

The present policy approved in 2015 is more vague, allowing ancillary structures which “complement” fuel stations.

As approved in 2018 the petrol station already included a car shop, a tyre service and VRT garage, ATM and car wash facilities.

The application, submitted after the approval of the fuel station, envisages changing part of the area earmarked for car accessories, to a food and drinks establishment.

But the case officer objected to the proposal, insisting that “while the present policy allows facilities which complement fuel stations in terms of economic sustainability, such a use is not considered as acceptable.”

But the Planning Commission chaired by Elizabeth Ellul overruled the case officer, noting that it has already issued a similar permit for a snack bar in ODZ petrol stations in Burmarrad and Zejtun. The case officers had objected to both permits. The commission also took into consideration the fact the fuel station includes a charging station for electric vehicles.