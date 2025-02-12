KasinoBonus.io, operated by KasinoBonus LLC, founded in 2023 by Finnish expert Matti Slotte, released the results of an in-depth study that pinpointed player preferences in 2025. More than 3,500 users from various countries participated in the survey, and the site's team processed their responses with care to indicate which bonuses were considered the most popular.

The study can help gain a better understanding of which bonus formats generate the most interest and pinpoint the latest trends in the industry.

“The data we’ve gathered helps us not only improve our recommendations but also set new standards in the bonus market,” said Matti Slotte, the owner and editor-in-chief of KasinoBonus.io.

The top five most popular casino bonuses of 2025

Welcome bonus

Welcome bonuses still lead the pack by attracting both new and experienced players. According to KasinoBonus.io, 68% of users consider it the main factor when choosing a casino. In 2025, the average welcome bonus increased player deposits by 120%, a 10% rise compared to the previous year.

“Players expect generous offers, and casino operators are responding by enhancing the terms of such promotions,” added Slotte.

No deposit bonus

This type of bonus is particularly popular among new players who prefer to start gaming without any commitments, which is why 58% of users found it appealing. While the main draw of no-deposit bonuses is that they allow players to explore games without risking their own money, keep in mind that most of them provide account credit rather than withdrawable cash.

Free spins

A favourite among slot enthusiasts, free spins are still one of the most wanted features for many players. In 2025, 52% of respondents said this bonus enhances their gaming experience.

Hybrid offers that combine free spins with deposit bonuses gained notable popularity. An example is 100 free spins for Starburst, paired with a 100% deposit match bonus.

Reload bonuses

Reload bonuses, which reward repeat deposits, attracted 44% of players in 2025. These offers are especially appreciated by experienced users seeking long-term loyalty programs.

Note! Many casinos have introduced personalised reload bonuses to better meet the needs of individual players.

Cashback

Cashback rewards, returning a part of lost money to players, earned a worthy place at the top because of their simplicity and clarity. In 2025, 36% of respondents actively used cashback for risk minimization.

The average cashback amount in 2025 ranged from 10% to 15% of losses, making it one of the most sought-after bonuses by users.

KasinoBonus: how it all started

The story of KasinoBonus.io begins in the Finnish city of Kuopio, where Matti Slotte was born and raised. Matti developed an early interest in technology, and this passion led him to the University of Turku, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology in 2007.

But Matti’s path was not limited to programming — he also became fascinated by gambling. In the late 2000s, when online poker and slot games like Mega Moolah were gaining popularity, Matti tried his luck in online gambling for the first time. The experience captivated him, and he decided to build a career in the industry.

Starting as a junior developer at a well-known online casino, Matti quickly moved up the career ladder thanks to his creative ideas and vast knowledge of the market. However, he always wanted to do something of his own — a platform that would serve as a guide for players and help them make informed decisions.

This dream became a reality in 2023 when Matti founded KasinoBonus.io. Guided by his vision, he assembled a team of professionals to create honest and detailed reviews of casinos, bonuses, and games. KasinoBonus quickly gained popularity thanks to its unique approach, which combines technological progress with human expertise.

“We always prioritize the interests of players. Our goal is to make gambling not only entertaining but also safe,” emphasised Slotte.

What makes KasinoBonus.io stand out?

Under Matti Slotte’s leadership, KasinoBonus.io has developed into one of the most trustworthy sites in the online gambling industry. In addition to high-quality content, the platform actively interacts with players, taking their feedback and suggestions into account.

