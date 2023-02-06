menu

New gynaecology clinic for St Vincent De Paul residents

The clinic will be targeted towards women above 60 years suffering menopausal symptoms and other gynaecological problems

6 February 2023, 3:28pm
by Nicole Meilak
A new gynaecology clinic will allow residents at St Vincent De Paul to undergo check-ups and receive treatment for menopausal symptoms directly at the residence.

This clinic is targeted towards women above 60 years that live in the residence or community.

It will aim to help women suffering menopausal symptoms and other gynaecological problems, includng obesity, diabetes, depression and cancer.

The clinic will also house a Bone Density Scannar and other advanced equipment.

A separate operating room is also being finished, and it will accommodate minor operations like Biopsy D and C, as well as swabbing procedures.

Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela, who was present at the inauguration of the gynaecology clinic, said this service will be offered together with a variety of other services that have been announced in past months.

