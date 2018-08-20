menu

Children’s slime product is dangerous, consumers’ authority warns

The consumer affairs authority has ordered the withdrawal from the market of a slime product that may harm children’s health

20 August 2018, 12:22pm
by Staff Reporter
Barrel-o-slime contains large amounts of a chemical known to damage children's reproductive system
The gooey substance known as Barrel-O-Slime is being withdrawn from the market after tests showed it contained a chemical that can harm children.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has ordered the withdrawal of the toy product because it contains a large amount of the chemical boron.

Ingestion or contact with an excessive quantity of boron may harm the health of children, causing possible damage to the reproductive system, the authority warned.

The product was found not compliant with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive.

Sellers have been ordered to stop selling the children's product Barrel-o-slime
“Consumers should avoid the use of this slime and are encouraged to return them to the stores from where they were purchased,” the authority said.

The authority also ordered sellers to stop putting the product on the market and warned that it will take action against economic operators that continue to sell the product.

For questions and further information regarding this slime or products other than food found on the Maltese market, one can contact the MCCAA on 23952000, [email protected] or by visiting www.mccaa.org.mt. 

