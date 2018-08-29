menu

Gay men to be able to donate blood by next February

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that gay people would be able to donate blood in six months time with the introduction of new equipment which screens blood donations 

maria_pace
29 August 2018, 12:01pm
by Maria Pace

Gay people will be allowed to donate blood by next February, as health authorities invest in new equipment to screen blood donations and reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed this on Wednesday morning, saying that the equipment would be in place in around six months.

Gay men are currently prohibited from donating blood to prevent transmission of HIV, however, with the introduction of the nucleic acid testing (NAT) equipment, this will become possible.

The newspaper Illum had confirmed that gay people were not allowed to donate blood when they called the donation centre. A doctor informed the paper that men who had experienced sexual encounters with other men were not eligible to donate blood.

Speaking at the launch of a refurbished mobile blood transfusion unit, Fearne urged people to donate blood, as around 50 bags a day are needed throughout the year.

In the last year, there were a total of 16,000 blood donations, with around 2,000 people registered as new donors.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Health
Gay men to be able to donate blood by next February
Health

Gay men to be able to donate blood by next February
Maria Pace
[WATCH] Medical clinics in entertainment hotspots could send wrong message
Health

[WATCH] Medical clinics in entertainment hotspots could send wrong message
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] People urged to get vaccinated against measles in fresh drive
Health

[WATCH] People urged to get vaccinated against measles in fresh drive
Kurt Sansone
Get tested for HPV: Dr Valeska Padovese on the importance of getting vaccinated at an early age
Health

Get tested for HPV: Dr Valeska Padovese on the importance of getting vaccinated at an early age
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe