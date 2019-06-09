Maltese doctors draw battle lines over abortion

The first pro-life group of doctors has been officially formed and branded as Doctors for Life (DFL) as an official declaration has been signed by more than 670 doctors.

In opting to declare their position against abortion rights, hundreds of doctors took a public stand on Sunday, declaring that fertilisation marks the beginning of a human life.

"Every human life should be given the opportunity to develop. Nevertheless, the group acknowledges that certain uncommon situations may require medical interventions to save the mother's life, which may result in the undesired loss of the child," DFL declared in a statement.

The group has rallied behind three causes which they listed as salient in the statement: unity against discrimination, united in defense of both mother and child, and united in their conviction that every human life is precious.

"[We reject] the arbitrary notion that some humans are more valuable than others. In so doing, Doctors for Life rejects all forms of discrimination against the preborn, whether on the basis of gender, gestational age or disability," they said.

In their statement, DFL declared the importance of both the lives at stake at pregnancy stage: that of the child, and that of the mother, and argued that optimal care should be provided to both since "both are worth of dignity and respect."

"Doctors know all to well the frustration and sadness of losing patients despite their best efforts. These experiences bring into greater focus the fragility and value of life. Doctors expend considerable resources and effort to care for every human life, convinced that it is worth it," DFL said, adding that it was publicly declaring a strong stand in favour of life and against abortion.