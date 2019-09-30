Wasteserv unveils new medical waste bins

Wasteserv has unveiled their new medical waste bins, aimed to be a convenient disposal for expired medicine and medical waste.

Environment Minister José Herrera and Health Minister Chris Fearne were joined by EU funds parliamentary secretary Aaron Farrugia and Cleansing parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista for the unveiling.

The launch of the new bin is part of a larger recycling effort known as 'Sort it Out' and is aimed at ensuring that medical waste is sorted from other waste streams.

Patients will be able to throw away their expired medicine and other unwanted pills and medical waste in the small bins that will be available at pharmacies across Malta.