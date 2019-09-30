menu

Wasteserv unveils new medical waste bins

All medical waste bins will be available at pharmacies across Malta 

david_hudson
30 September 2019, 6:48pm
by David Hudson
The new medical bins are part of the 'Sort it Out' campaign
The new medical bins are part of the 'Sort it Out' campaign

Wasteserv has unveiled their new medical waste bins, aimed to be a convenient disposal for expired medicine and medical waste.

Environment Minister José Herrera and Health Minister Chris Fearne were joined by EU funds parliamentary secretary Aaron Farrugia and Cleansing parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista for the unveiling.

The launch of the new bin is part of a larger recycling effort known as 'Sort it Out' and is aimed at ensuring that medical waste is sorted from other waste streams. 

Patients will be able to throw away their expired medicine and other unwanted pills and medical waste in the small bins that will be available at pharmacies across Malta. 

 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Health
Wasteserv unveils new medical waste bins
Health

Wasteserv unveils new medical waste bins
David Hudson
Doctors for Life claim mothers' lives not at risk, no maternal deaths in nine years
Health

Doctors for Life claim mothers' lives not at risk, no maternal deaths in nine years
David Hudson
Conscientious objectors have right not to stock morning after pill, judge says
Health

Conscientious objectors have right not to stock morning after pill, judge says
Laura Calleja
Labour MP hits out at pharmacies that refuse to sell emergency contraception
Health

Labour MP hits out at pharmacies that refuse to sell emergency contraception
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.