Tina Rizzo: ‘Hold breath for 10 seconds. Release for 10. Great. Another day corona-free’

The London-based Maltese actor graduated from ArtsEd with an MA in acting. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she is one of the many struggling artists who are coming to terms and adapting to a ‘new’ and entirely online version of their discipline.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I hold my breath for 10 seconds. Release for 10 seconds. Great. Another day corona-free.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Wash your hands.

What do you never leave the house without?

I rarely leave the house nowadays… but if I must it would be my mask, gloves and hand sanitiser.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Bubbly, Duracell bunny.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

That would definitely be creating an original show ‘Shaping Dust’, which is a show tackling the theme of dementia and memory loss between a daughter and her mother. I’m a co-founder of a London based theatre company called Fancy Another? and we devised and staged ‘Shaping Dust’ at The Actors Centre (Sept, 2019) and at The Cockpit Theatre (Feb, 2020). We partnered up with Alzheimer’s Society UK, in order to raise money and awareness for dementia.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

RuPaul’s Drag Race US, UK, All Stars… you name it, I’ll binge it.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

This is temporary, no feeling is definite. This too shall pass.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Oooh. That’s probably my rent for my flat in London.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How to create a contingency plan… and then use for 2020.

Who’s your inspiration?

My aunts, mother and grandmothers.

What has been your biggest challenge?

What’s Their Names Theatre recently live-streamed the production of Much Ado About Nothing on Zoom, with the original cast of the 2018 production. This was fun but super challenging! Acting, in a nutshell for me, is listening and responding to what your partner is giving you – and that is so difficult when you are just talking to your webcam or when you’re scene partner lags because of low connections.

It was definitely challenging, but an experience I would do again in a heartbeat. This might be the new normal for artists…. Who knows? We adapt and we stretch our creativity, so that’s always fun and exciting! Where there’s a will… there’s way!

If you weren’t an actor what would you be doing?

I would probably be an art teacher. I love art and teaching kids, so it’s the next thing I can picture myself doing.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in guardian angels.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Heath Ledger.

What’s your worst habit?

Nail biting.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Ha. Just ask my friends.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Firstly, it will be cartoon, or animated series by Pixar… and I’ll probably voice it myself.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Loud chewing noises or people eating with their mouths open.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Oh, probably Landslide by Fleetwood Mac. All time favourite of mine.

What is your most treasured material possession?

These ridiculous Beanie Boo unicorn soft toys my boyfriend got me.

What is your earliest memory?

Falling on my head in a bowling alley, somewhere in Texas.

When did you last cry, and why?

About a month ago, when all the work I had lined up was cancelled in one afternoon. Lost all my freelance work and still had the burden of paying rent.

Who would you most like to meet?

Marina Abramovic. I wrote my BA Theatre Studies dissertation on her, she would be such an inspiration to meet and talk to!

What’s your favourite food?

My nanna’s Tarja Frittata.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Crystal Methyd.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1962 and watch my parents grow up.

What book are you reading right now?

American Gods by Neil Gaiman.

If you could have any superpower, what would

it be?

The power of travelling through space and time!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Star in Doctor Who.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

A mix of songs, but usually 70s/80s rock anthems.