Feds: ‘Don’t run from fear, conquer it’

The Maltese singer/songwriter moved to London in 2013 to study songwriting. Pioneering her honest sound rooted in pop melodies, ‘Feds’ continues to deliver completely honest lyrics in her angelic and vulnerable tone. Since moving to London she has spent most of her time writing and producing for various other projects. She has now collaborated with London’s up-and-coming producers Yelmo to finalise her debut EP, set to be released in 2021. This EP follows two singles released in 2020, featured on Andrew Marston’s BBC show ‘Introducing’. Feds has just released her first single ‘That Switch’ off of her debut EP.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Unfortunately, I check my phone. If it’s not to hit the snooze button multiple times it’s for absolutely no reason! A habit I’ve been trying to rid of. But a great segue to put on some good morning tunes and head straight for the shower.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t run from fear, conquer it. If something scares you, push yourself out of your comfort zone and do it anyway. Allow yourself the chance to get comfortable with intimidating situations and experiences instead of avoiding them. There’s so much growth that happens from doing just that.

What do you never leave the house without?

A mask – and of course, headphones! The journey/commute always feels so odd whenever I forget my headphones.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, curious and loud.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Moving to London at 17.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Kinnie. Not being able to have Kinnie whilst in the UK really catches up to me whenever I am in Malta. You’ll somehow always see me with a bottle in hand.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Live in the present, don’t dwell on the past and don’t postpone saying or doing things for ‘another day or time’.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

It will most likely be having to pay for my university studies – 8 years ago now.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Wish I knew earlier that no one really knows what they’re doing! Makes life all the more entertaining.

Who’s your inspiration?

I’m pretty inspired by anyone’s story if it’s honest – I’ll probably write a song about it!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Making music and song writing my full time career. Still is!

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

Probably still trying to making arts and creativity education accessible to loads more people and kids.

Do you believe in God?

I think so, but I’d probably separate God and religion. Religions have caused too much hurt and conflict in my opinion.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I’d hate to sit down with any music idols in case they don’t reach expectations – so I’d probably say Jacinda Ardern because she’s miles away from the music industry and also bossing life right now.

What’s your worst habit?

Randomly taking out my contact lenses and chucking them.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

The same but double the energy and volume.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Any 5-foot actress. I don’t think that allows me to be too picky.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance and close-mindedness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

A funny, familiar one to be played at some point. Just to lift the mood. Something like Another One Bites the Dust by Queen.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My acoustic guitar. It’s actually waiting to be repaired at the moment!

What is your earliest memory?

8-year-old me chased round the flat by my older brother, and falling to the ground crying before he’s even caught up to me. I’m sure my parents appreciated the pre-empted drama.

When did you last cry, and why?

Recently watched Forrest Gump for the first time. For the few people in the world who might also not have watched it yet (spoiler alert) I balled my eyes out at his reaction when he finds out he’s got a son.

Who would you most like to meet?

I’d love to meet FINNEAS – jump in a studio and just absorb everything he knows about song writing and music production.

What’s your favourite food?

It’s gonna have to be my mum or dad’s lasagne. It somehow never tastes the same when I do it myself.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I’m loving the music vibes Maya Delilah keeps posting. She posts some really cool Instagram reels of her just jamming and playing guitar. I especially love seeing female musicians acing life by being talent beings and getting recognised for it.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Right now, I’d probably go back to the last time my whole family was together – I didn’t think it would be so long till we could all be in the same place again!

What book are you reading right now?

‘Grown Ups’ by Marian Keyes.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

If not needing sleep was a superpower, I’d choose that easily. So many more things to fit in the day and so many more things I can learn and pick up on.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I always wanted to go skydiving but I actually pass out on 0-gravity drops on rollercoasters and rides so I don’t think it will be that memorable. Alternatively, I’d probably say travel loads more!

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I recently came across 18YOMAN and I’ve had his track ‘Eye Catcher’ on repeat ever since. The smoothest vibes and most satisfying harmonies. I love it.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

My go-to shower song is ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ by Marvin Gaye. I’ve actually got a shower playlist to go with it too.