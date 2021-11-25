Anton Saliba: ‘I think the last time I cried was at the end of Paddington 2’

Now dabbling in theatre and acting for a few years now, Anton Saliba recently tried his hand at writing, with his latest work Żepp being staged at VCT last month.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Shower, breakfast and have my coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Enjoy the moment.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys, phone and wallet.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Distracting annoying nuisance (I actually quoted this off a school report).

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Eating six pastizzi tal-irkotta in one sitting (u nofs tat-tifla).

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Procrastinating on YouTube.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Things only matter if you think they do.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my PlayStation.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How quickly time flies once you leave school.

Who’s your inspiration?

They vary from time to time.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Getting anywhere on time.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

Well, I need to do other jobs to support myself anyway and I probably enjoy content-writing the most, so I’d say that.

Do you believe in God?

Sure, why not.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Richard Sultana.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m afraid you’d have to get someone else to tell you.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Kurt Castillo (Jason).

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Delusion.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘Ma taghmlu xejn’, 1984 Korean choir version.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Probably my PlayStation.

What is your earliest memory?

I can’t remember.

When did you last cry, and why?

I can’t really remember, although my girlfriend insists it was at the ending of Paddington 2.

Who would you most like to meet?

Joe Exotic.

What’s your favourite food?

Spaghetti bil-qarnit.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really follow anyone.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

There are loads of eras that sound enticing in theory, but I think if I had to actually go to them, I’d instantly want to come back.

What book are you reading right now?

A Rent Seeker’s Paradise.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I hope to do more than one.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

It depends on the mood, but I have been on a Brikkuni binge for quite some time.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t generally sing or listen to stuff, instead I have intense solo conversations. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve convinced myself to remove the George cross from the flag.