Ryan Hili: ‘My biggest inspiration are the people who push me to be the best version of myself’

Ryan Hili, a 26-year-old secondary school teacher from Żurrieq, is the winner of the third edition of X-Factor Malta. Born without a left hand, Hili struggled with feeling self-conscious about his appearance. Hili hopes his story can inspire people that no what matter what fears or insecurities might be blocking them, they can achieve their dreams and aspirations.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my social media.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Follow your dreams whatever the circumstances.”

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone. And I never leave without putting on perfume.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Bubbly, a listener, and humble.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Winning X Factor Malta Season 3 of course!

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching ‘Big Bang Theory’ over and over.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You only live once, so go for whatever makes you happy.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My TV.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That I would follow my dreams one day.

Who’s your inspiration?

My biggest inspiration in life are the people who push me to be the best version of myself.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Telling my story to the world.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

I’m already a teacher, but if I wasn’t I would be an interior designer.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would love to have dinner with Selena Gomez.

What’s your worst habit?

I tend to tease people a lot.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I rarely get drunk, but when I do, I am shouting a lot.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I would ask James Arthur to play me in a film just because people think we look alike.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Someone who never admits they are wrong.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Something suitable from Calum Scott for sure.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My electronic devices.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing with my cousins at my grandmother’s garage.

When did you last cry, and why?

Last time I cried was a few days ago when I was re-watching the moment, I won X Factor.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would love to meet Calum Scott.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza is life.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I really love watching Valentina Rossi’s Instagram stories.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back in time and do certain things differently.

What book are you reading right now?

I am not reading anything now.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying would be a cool superpower.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Sing outside of Malta.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I am always shuffling through my playlist on Spotify.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Early 2010 top hits for sure.