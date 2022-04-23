Johanna Barthet: ‘Best advice I’ve ever received? Don’t sweat the small stuff’

Johanna Barthet is a Maltese artist working mainly in painting. Known for her figurative work, contemporary portraits and unique mode of expression, Barthet has a passion for the human form and capturing the emotional side of the characters in her paintings. Barthet’s style has been likened to the movements of early 20th century and she is considered as one of Malta’s most fascinating artists of contemporary portraiture. Barthet will be launching her third solo exhibition titled THE LITTLE ROOM UPSTAIRS, held at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, from 22 April till 16 May 2022

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my phone.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t sweat the small stuff.

What do you never leave the house without?

My eyeliner.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Passionate, creative, friendly.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My two kids and a couple of other works of art.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Nutella, right out of the jar.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Everything is temporary, good and bad.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Diamond stud earrings.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That life flies by you!

Who’s your inspiration?

Frida Kahlo.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Pulling myself out of a mentally dark place.

If you weren’t an artist what would you be doing?

Personal shopper.

Do you believe in God?

Sometimes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My grandmother, I miss her.

What’s your worst habit?

Believing in worst possible case scenarios.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Haha, mostly fun!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Maybe Emily Blunt.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Vindictive cruelty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Violin version of La Donna Canone.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A sculpture by Andrew Diacono.

What is your earliest memory?

Opening a Christmas stocking and finding Raffaella Carra’, must have been three years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few minutes ago, after seeing a video of Lily, my cat that was put down in January.

Who would you most like to meet?

Chantal Joffe, an artist I admire.

What’s your favourite food?

Salted caramel ice-cream.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Iris Apfel.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back into my childhood, the 70s.

What book are you reading right now?

Normal People by Sally Rooney.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Exhibit abroad.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

David Bowie.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Haha, I never work out and I’m quiet in the shower.