Chess Galea: 'There are things in life you can control and those you can’t. Focus on the things you can control'

Chess Galea is a Maltese singer, artist and songwriter who has lived in London for 12 years, pursuing her passion. She has reached the number 1 spot on the Singer-Songwriter iTunes Chart as well as the number 1 spot in Malta with her debut single. Chess has been played on acclaimed local radios such as BBC London, Surrey and Cornwall as well as local London radio stations like Hoxton Radio. Chess has been ‘track of the week’ several times on BBC Introducing South-West, having regular interviews on this show. Galea will be touring with number one Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd in their upcoming 2023 North American Tour.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Resist looking at my phone. Then, I carefully go through my day in my head calmly, preparing myself for whatever the next 24 hours could bring.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

There are things in life you can control and those you can’t. Focus on the things you can control.

What do you never leave the house without?

Well. My phone. I’m terrible at directions and I’d never get anywhere without it.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Resilient, goofy, intuitive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Sitting, stewing even, in my trauma enough to understand it, overcome it and grow into a better human being.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Slab of 75% dark chocolate with a huge dollop of peanut butter on top. Oh, and the Spice Girls.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Listen to that gut feeling, it’s probably right.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My wedding dress!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Being cool is a waste of time.

Who’s your inspiration?

I find inspiration in anyone who exudes positive energy and who I learn something from. Anyone brave, honest and diplomatic. I’ve been inspired by Ruth Gibsburg’s story, Frida Kahlo’s and Tina Turner’s to name a few.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Accepting that without addressing my mental health issues, my career was going nowhere.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I’ve never given it more than a few minutes thought because there’s absolutely no other option for me. Although, I am pursuing acting as well as singing and modelling now. I was a terrible waitress and I had an office job for one day and couldn’t face it. I need to be creative and I need to do something different every day.

Do you believe in God?

I think everyone has their own definition of ‘God’ and I respect everyone’s perspective. The most important thing is that you are a kind person.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Are you really going to make me choose between Prince and Freddie Mercury?

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I don’t drink much at all but when I do, I end up telling everyone that I love them.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I would love to see a Maltese actress play out my story one day!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Bad manners. Manners are free. I can’t stand people who are rude.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘My Way’ Frank Sinatra. Then a bunch of Backstreet boys because that’s what I’d be dancing to up above.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Are dogs material? I’m gonna say my dogs because they’re my everything.

What is your earliest memory?

Funnily enough, my quccija.

When did you last cry, and why?

When my fiancée proposed. It was a happy cry!

Who would you most like to meet?

I’ve had dreams of me & Victoria Beckham becoming besties. I feel like it could come true.

What’s your favourite food?

This is so hard because I love food. Just make sure there are no bananas, no tomatoes and no meat… and I’ll probably eat it. The spicier the better.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

JVN is always welcome on my screen! [Jonathan Van Ness]

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d go back into the room with Diane Warren and make sure I got a writing cut on ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Fix the system, not the women’ by Laura Bates.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I’d freeze time so that I could get a few more naps in.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Successfully establish my charity, ‘The Kintsugi Way’ that I’ve begun to build to support and aid women who have been sexually assaulted.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I immersed myself in Raye’s new album which I love.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Shower – meditation / motivation talks. Working out really depends on my mood. It can range from Linkin Park to Britney Spears!