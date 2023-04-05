Jasmine Farrugia: 'Focus on what you want in your life, not what you’re lacking'

Jasmine Farrugia is a musical theatre performer and soprano based in Malta. Jasmine has been training professionally in the performing arts for over 10 years. Some of her most notable roles include Johanna in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Anne in La Cage Aux Folles and Bianca in The Taming of the Shrew. Most recently, Jasmine played the iconic role of Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music at the Astra Theatre.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Snooze my alarm for an hour, roll out of bed and get some direct sunlight along with a nice cappuccino.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Focus on what you want in your life, not what you’re lacking.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mascara.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Hard-working, positive and… forgetful.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Probably playing Maria Von Trapp in the Sound of Music this year.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Belting my guts out to Christina’s Aguilera’s ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ whenever I’m home alone. And late-night snacks.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To be mindful. Having a busy lifestyle means that we often pass by important moments without even acknowledging them. I’ve found that it’s so important to be present in the moment, whether it’s acknowledging a small achievement or simply admiring nature – I know, dramatic huh?

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Guilty of purchasing a Gucci belt.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Save your tears for university and DON’T BUY THE BELT!

Who’s your inspiration?

My grandpa. He started out selling sausages on the back of his bike, now it’s grown into an empire. Despite this, he’s always kept his feet on the ground and has a great love for his family and others.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming self-doubt. It’s only normal to be self-critical at times, but it’s also easy to forget past achievements and improvements.

If you weren’t an Actor, what would you be doing?

I’d be a food critic.

Do you believe in God?

I’m not sure.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Anthony Hopkins. I’d love to pick his brain on his process in becoming a character and his

story.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails, even fake ones!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Consciously hilarious. I will sing and dance my heart out, with no shame. Knowing full well that I’m embarrassing myself. Drunk Jas will convince everyone to grab a McD on the way home.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I’m going to go all out and say Meryl Streep.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Low emotional intelligence.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Everyone loves a classic: ‘You Raise Me Up’ by Josh Groban (imagine that).

What is your most treasured material possession?

My MacBook. It’s the third one I’ve had to buy in five years. Oops.

What is your earliest memory?

Getting my hair blow-dried for the first time at six.

When did you last cry, and why?

I last happy-cried before opening night. I’m grateful.

Who would you most like to meet?

Viola Davis – brilliant actress.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta all the way: arrabiata!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Naomi Scicluna, she’s famous.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1920s, just for the outfits and, of course, the chivalry.

What book are you reading right now?

None! Send me recommendations!

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Breathe underwater.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel: Go on a super long backpacking trip to Asia, train to climb a mountain and see the Northern Lights.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

My Spotify has The Sound of Music on repeat, namely, The Lonely Goatherd – so I can get the lyrics sorted!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

When I’m getting ready to head out, I blast out hype music while doing my hair and make-up. Despite my classical background, Post Malone will always have a place in my heart.