Victor Jacono: 'Never take important decisions when emotions are high, especially when angry'

Victor Jacono is a theatre maker, educator and researcher focusing primarily on performer training and creativity. He obtained a PhD in Performance Studies from Sapienza University of Rome, Italy. His latest production is Mitt Ruħ, of which he is both the writer and director. Mitt Ruħ is on at Spazju Kreattiv from 1 December.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Take Ċikku, my four-legged buddy, for a walk.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never take important decisions when emotions are high, especially when angry.

What do you never leave the house without?

Checking that Ċikku has water and limited access to mischief.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, passionate, complex.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Working in performing arts and culture research, creation, and education – it’s challenging and at the same time empowering, both personally as my own work-in-progress, and in my interactions with a very complex world.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Pizza and beer, even though it bloats me and disrupts my diet.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Pay attention to life, and you’ll get all the lessons you need.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

If it counts, I’d say my 2019 trip to Japan, and it was worth every cent.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Everything you do, you do for you.

Who’s your inspiration?

My doctoral mentor, the theatre scholar Prof. Clelia Falletti.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Accepting myself.

If you weren’t a theatre maker, what would you be doing?

I’m already doing different things, but probably clinical psychology or music full-time.

Do you believe in God?

That’s a very loaded question for me. Not in any human-made gods, and all the ones around are.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

The turn of the 20th century Russian director, Vsevolod Emilievich Meyerhold.

What’s your worst habit?

I tend to overthink.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I can’t remember the last time I was drunk, but tired and hungry will get me as silly as anything.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sacha Baron Cohen.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Morality.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Elgar’s cello concerto

What is your most treasured material possession?

My piano and guitars.

What is your earliest memory?

Two teddy-bears; Cookie and Blackie.

When did you last cry, and why?

After I finished writing the monologue of Sylvia, for Mitt Ruħ. It struck a number of chords, I guess.

Who would you most like to meet?

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

What’s your favourite food?

Very difficult question. I love food! But since winter is finally here, Ramen.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Medieval Europe.

What book are you reading right now?

From Bacteria to Bach and Back: The Evolution of Minds, by Daniel C. Dennett

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Selective memory erasure.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

There’s a particular dance-theatre performance I wish to create.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

It’s always a broad variety. But the music of Bach helps put my mind in good working order, and I really need that at the moment.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

The Foo Fighters.