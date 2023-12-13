Lisa Baldacchino: 'Nothing is impossible'

Lisa’s journey in theatre commenced at age four when she joined Stagecoach Theatre Arts School. Since age 11, she has honed her vocal skills, specializing in classical repertoire under Denise Mulholland. Transitioning from performing to production stage management in 2018, Lisa expanded into film production management in 2020 and now proudly serves as the production executive for Ziguzajg, a prominent children’s theatre programme within Spazju Kreattiv all while juggling her love for performing.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Snooze my alarm.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Nothing is impossible.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys, phone, headphones, a book.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Designated bassa (iykyk).

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I honestly think that it would be this year running a children’s theatre festival and the skills and opportunities I had over the years.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching The Kardashians.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Trust your gut.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my laptop.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew that adulting is like trying to fold a fitted sheet – everyone pretends to know how, but deep down, we’re all just folding it into a vaguely rectangle shape and hoping for the best.

Who’s your inspiration?

Honestly my mum. She’s a force to be reckoned with and her support in everything I do is one of the main reasons I am where I am today.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Probably learning how to delegate work. I am horrible at it and would rather do it all myself.

If you weren’t a performer, what would you be doing?

A lawyer or an activist of sorts.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michelle Obama.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking: I have such a habit of overthinking situations and end up stressing over them. As much as I use it to my advantage when I am production managing, in other situations it’s so unnecessary yet happens every time.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m just constantly laughing and falling on the floor.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Coolidge.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Guilt tripping.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Probably my memory boxes. I keep boxes filled with photos, programmes from shows, tags, cards, anything special that I’ve saved from work or personal experiences. I’ve been saving these since I was 16.

What is your earliest memory?

Being at my grandmother’s house creating a tower with the VHS tapes with my brother.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably sometime last week because of stress.

Who would you most like to meet?

I’d love to meet Robert Downey Jr. His performances in film, especially when he played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, really left a mark on people all over the world. I’m fascinated by his career journey, how he’s been able to change and grow, and the excitement he brings to acting. If I got the chance to meet him, I think it’d be a great opportunity to learn from his experiences and get some insights into the whole world of acting and storytelling.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything carb related.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Laura: @loewhayley on TikTok.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would probably go back to the 1920s because of the vibrant changes in art, music, literature, and societal norms.

What book are you reading right now?

Besides my script for panto, I am currently reading The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery. I am obsessed with this series.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation to avoid driving and get to places quicker.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go to Hawaii.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Besides listening to my harmonies for panto, I listen to Ludovico Einaudi. He’s been my top artist for three years in a row.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

When I work out (when I actually go to the gym), it’s either my friends’ playlist or some random playlist I find on Spotify. I don’t tend to listen to music when I shower.