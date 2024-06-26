​Jo Dounis: 'Accept life’s ups and downs and don’t give up'

Jo Dounis’ 4th exhibition, titled REVIXIT is currently on at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba until 7 July. This exhibition presents a new step in Dounis’ artistic journey, as she is exhibiting 3D sculptural works for the first time.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my phone for messages and look at my calendar for the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘Do everything in moderation’ from my dad.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Genuine, organised, fun.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My two children who I raised on my own.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge watching TV series which have ended.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Accept life’s ups and downs and don’t give up.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Designer furniture.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Karma – what goes around, comes around.

Who’s your inspiration?

No one person in particular.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Raising my two children on my own.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

I’m not sure what I’d be doing but I always wanted to be a travel photographer or translator with the United Nations.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in a higher power.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Nostradamus.

What’s your worst habit?

Vaping.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I talk a lot and tell a lot of funny stories.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sandra Bullock.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Rudeness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen).

What is your most treasured material possession?

A set of emerald jewellery left to me by my mother.

What is your earliest memory?

Breaking my leg at the age of three.

When did you last cry, and why?

Yesterday when I watched my nephew give his best man’s speech for his brother.

Who would you most like to meet?

A good and honest international lawyer who works on contingency.

What’s your favourite food?

Monkfish in garlic and butter.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Celeste Barber.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The future.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m not reading anything right now.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Play the stock market successfully.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel to all the places on my bucket list.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Country music.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t sing or listen to anything. Sometimes I just like the silence.