Nikolai Azzopardi: 'Never assume something was done with malicious intent when it could equally be explained by incompetence'

Nikolai Azzopardi is a young theatre producer and actor. Most recently, he produced an adaptation of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator, directed by Malcolm Galea and starring Jamie Cardona.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I’m afraid it’s not super exciting. I take care of my dog’s needs. Number 1, then number 2, and then it’s onto whatever the morning requires.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

When I was young my parents were always very supportive of my goals, but they told me to take it seriously and do it the right way. That’s when I started training, I even ended up studying theatre at university. It’s a philosophy that still influences me. I’ve got productions planned years in advance.

What do you never leave the house without?

Tissues and a small bottle of hand sanitiser. The effects of Rhinitis and post-Covid habits I’m afraid. As you can see, I’m a trill-a-minute kind of guy.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, deliberate, resilient/stubborn (same thing, different perspective).

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Finally staging my first production, The Great Dictator. It was a process that took the better part of two years which saw my cool little idea come to life. I can promise it won’t be the last.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I’m not guilty of it per se but others might consider professional wrestling a guilty pleasure. I love it! It’s like a panto where everyone does their own stunts. It provides a fascinating framework for long-term storytelling.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never assume something was done with malicious intent when it could equally be explained by incompetence.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Not sure, I’m not a big spender. Probably a piece of the set for the show.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Enjoy the simplicity of life while you still can.

Who’s your inspiration?

My late grandfather, John Frendo, is a great inspiration to me. Not only was he a devoted family man, but he also created remarkable theatre for the Salesian community at the time. It fascinates me how high his standards were, despite never making a cent from it.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I’m a very collaborative person, so I sometimes struggle when it’s time to put my foot down. It doesn’t mean I won’t do it, when necessary, but I don’t enjoy being the bad guy.

If you weren’t a creative, what would you be doing?

I’ve honestly never considered working outside of theatre. The only question was whether I’d be on stage or behind the scenes. I probably should have a Plan B, but I refer you back to my resilient/stubborn nature.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

The answer to this question always changes, but since I was recently immersed in his world, I’ll say Charlie Chaplin. We’ll leave a Deadpool film playing in the background just to make things interesting.

What’s your worst habit?

I genuinely struggle to get any work done before 10am. I’ll keep working till 2, 3, or even 4am, no problem, but mornings are a real challenge. In many ways, I’ve designed my life and career to accommodate this rhythm.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I can handle my alcohol well, so I rarely go beyond tipsy. When I do, I just become a bit chattier, a bit louder, and I tend to make a few more jokes that only I find funny.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I’ve been told I resemble Matt Berry, especially when I let my hair grow out. But let’s say Chris Evens so people actually watch this film and we can pretend I have a six-pack of abs.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When people create unnecessary drama. Most situations can be resolved with a mature conversation, so why waste time arguing over petty things?

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Tears In Heaven by Eric Clapton.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I’m less sentimental about objects and more about photos. Hence, I’d choose my parents’ digital frame, which holds a few hundred cherished memories.

What is your earliest memory?

My mother picking me up from kindergarten and I ran to hug her.

When did you last cry, and why?

I didn’t outright cry, but I had a few misty-eyed moments at the back of the theatre while watching Jamie Cardona perform Chaplin’s iconic speech to a sold-out audience. I’m immensely proud of that show.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would have loved to meet Stan Lee while he was still with us. He played a huge role in shaping my childhood.

What’s your favourite food?

My mother’s baked ravioli with pesto sauce.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Lately, my social media has been dominated by Ryan Reynolds and the Olympics.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I wouldn’t go backwards. I would go forward with fingers crossed for our survival.

What book are you reading right now?

Irrid Nghix by Annabelle Vassallo. I can’t say why but follow Nikolai Azzopardi Productions for updates.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flight probably. It would definitely make commuting more fun.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I’m quite legacy-focused. I want to create something that will be remembered long after I’m gone.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I’ve had the same playlist since I was 16, packed with every song I’ve ever mildly enjoyed. Otherwise, it’s usually a wrestling podcast.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I enjoy playing film scores in the background while working. When I really need to focus, video game music works better—it’s designed to keep you motivated to finish the level.