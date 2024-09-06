Ritty Tacsum: 'Never forget where you came from'

Ritty Tacsum is a Maltese visual artist based in Gozo who uses photography as her primary medium. Born in 1990, Ritty is an experimental photographer and multimedia artist known for her multi-layered stories and narratives. Her work delves into themes of memory, heavily referencing context, time, and place. Architecture is a significant element in her pieces, often set in moody, surreal environments dominated by masked anamorphic or androgynous figures. Her work has been highlighted in numerous art and design publications, is part of several museum collections, and showcased in prestigious curated exhibitions across Europe, the USA, and Asia, including her recent exhibition Disclosure at the Malta Society of Arts.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I start my day with coffee and a cigarette, followed by a workout.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never forget where you came from.

What do you never leave the house without?

House keys and cigarettes.

Everything else can stay at home.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Random, passionate, silly.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Exhibiting with artists like Bjork and Patricia Piccinini, and having my work included in major museum collections.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Relaxing on the sofa with a cheesy crust pizza, a good movie, and a nice glass of red wine.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Don’t take life or what you have for granted. Just because you have something today doesn’t mean it will be there tomorrow. Our health, our life, our friends—they’re all ephemeral and should be valued.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Balenciaga sneakers, which I probably regret to this day.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That property is best bought at a young age.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents. Despite the challenges they’ve faced, they remain positive to this day.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Believing in what I do. I often dislike my work, but I still hope that one day I will eventually like it.

If you weren’t a visual artist, what would you be doing?

A musician.

Do you believe in God?

I don’t believe in one God, but I believe in a higher power.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Alejandro Jodorowsky. I’d love to pick his brain on a few things.

What’s your worst habit?

Smoking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m very random, sociable, and believe anything is possible.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jackie Chan in his younger years.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I love people who are humble and stay true to their origins.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Funny story... I have my funeral planned out, and I’ve booked a singer to perform Creep by Radiohead.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A Tweety soft toy that my parents gave me when I was young is my most treasured possession. Coming from a relatively poor family, anything beyond basic necessities like food and clothes was a luxury. I spent a year persistently asking for this Lm20 Tweety, and one day, I discovered it waiting for me in my bedroom. I couldn’t believe my eyes - they actually bought it for me.

What is your earliest memory?

I remember being in a cot with a mobile spinning above me. I once asked my mum about the room’s layout as I remembered it, and she confirmed it.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry a lot throughout the day for various reasons - listening to music, watching cartoons, seeing someone help an elderly person. I’m very emotional, so it happens quite often.

What’s your favourite food?

Thai food.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really have one. I mostly follow travel and cooking profiles.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would love to experience my 30s in the 1980s.

What book are you reading right now?

The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to heal people.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I pretty much do everything I think of and don’t have a list of things to do before I die, as that could be as soon as tomorrow.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I have an eclectic taste in music and switch between classical, rap, alternative, and techno throughout the day. My current top artists are Olafur Arnalds, Kid Francescoli, Romy, Post Malone, and Fred Again

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

When I’m working out, I listen to Lecomte de Brégeot. It gives me the motivation I need to push harder. In the shower, I listen to my own thoughts.