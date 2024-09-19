Mark Scicluna: ‘Bowie, Warhol… I’m in awe of the pop culture pioneers when social media did not exist’

Mark’s work is inspired by pop culture, comics and obscure memorabilia typically with an added dose of grotesque humour. His work has been featured on Gameranx, PC Gamer, IGN Portugal, EuroGamer and Gameinformer amongst others. Mark has previously worked as a Senior Illustrator at Rockstar Games for five years, working on projects such as Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V and GTA VI amongst others. Prior to this he was a Design lecturer, a children’s book illustrator and a political cartoonist. Mark co-authored his first Maltese children’s picture book on gender equality in 2017. For his work in children’s publishing and illustration, Mark was awarded three Illustrator of the Year Awards at the Malta National Book Awards.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Hate to admit it, but I look at my phone and check my Instagram notifications.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Be the bigger person” - my wife.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone, keys, AirPods, sunglasses, video game handheld.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, perfectionist, impatient.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Definitely working for Rockstar Games on some of my favourite video game franchises like the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series and Red Dead Redemption. Another great achievement for me is simply being able to do illustration as a full-time job and make a living out of it.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Although I’m not a smoker anymore, I do enjoy the occasional cigarette once in a while. Other than that, I don’t feel guilty about enjoying cheesy music or movies.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

“Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life” is a half-truth in my experience. Although I love my job, I give priority to my lifestyle, such as focusing on family, friends, hobbies and generally just having the luxury to be flexible in work/life.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I do love tech - my hobbies are video games, movies and music. I spend quite a lot on these. One of my recent big purchases is a 4K projector and projector screen to watch movies on the big screen at home.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life isn’t just about work and money - money is important to live comfortably but having free time to spend doing what you enjoy is equally important. “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted” - John Lennon.

Who’s your inspiration?

I don’t have one specific person in mind but in general people who have started from nothing and made a name for themselves. I’m also in awe of the pioneers of modern pop culture in a time where social media didn’t exist. David Bowie, Andy Warhol and such

What has been your biggest challenge?

Leaving Malta to pursue a career in Scotland. Although I was working in my dream job, it made me realise the good we have in Malta lifestyle wise, despite the many problems that we might have.

If you weren’t an Illustrator, what would you be doing?

I never imagined myself in another career to be honest. I love cooking but couldn’t cope with the stress of being a chef.

Do you believe in God?

I want to believe.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I’m not a huge fan of dinner with strangers.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Haven’t been drunk in ages, but I do enjoy karaoke when drunk enough.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Not sure, but I can see myself in a Michael Cera film.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Imposing ideas, hobbies, etc.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

If I had to pick a song I would choose Days by The Kinks - Love a good 60s tune.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Crash Bandicoot figures from the 90s. Wanted these so bad when I was a kid but couldn’t find them in Malta. Bought the whole set when I was around 20 years old to please my childhood self. I still have them displayed in my home studio.

What is your earliest memory?

My nanna washing me in a blue fliskatur on the kitchen table - when I saw photos of it, I was about 7 months old. So not sure if it’s a fake memory due to the photo.

When did you last cry, and why?

While watching Barbie at the cinema.

Who would you most like to meet?

I often dream (actually dream at night) of meeting Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan.

What’s your favourite food?

I love pizza and lemon meringue.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Artist and designer Butcher Billy - Love his illustration work!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Probably the 70s - I love the style of clothing, interiors and music of the time.

What book are you reading right now?

I don’t read a lot of books however I am enjoying A Yorkshire Sketchbook by David Hockney. Great inspiration for artists.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Immortality (with the option to give it up whenever I please).

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

A road trip around the US would be nice.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Lemon Twigs! They are a contemporary duo from Long Island, New York but they sound like the great bands of the 60s and 70s with a modern twist. A nice mix of The Beatles, Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel all rolled into one band.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

A nice mix of pop, folk and acoustic mostly. I don’t like listening to noisy music but depends on the time of day/ mood. I enjoy everything from rock and indie to more contemporary pop hits you hear on the radio.