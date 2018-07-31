Tamara Webb: We cannot take life for granted. It’s shorter than we think!

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check if my husband is still in bed! He usually wakes up earlier than me.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Life is too short. Work hard and live life.

What do you never leave the house without?

Well I want to write ‘my phone’ but I guess clothes are necessary too.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Honest, positive, determined.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My 10-year relationship with my husband.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Peanut butter and ice-cream.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That being yourself is the only key to a happy life.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My house!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That my acne at the time did not define who I am. I struggled with severe self-esteem issues.

Who’s your inspiration? Why?

My father. He had a rough childhood, he started from below bottom and has risen like a king. Only with hard work and determination through everything he’s done.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Sharing my weight loss and acne journey on social media. I must say it was a challenge, but I feel so confident it helps others today that I honestly enjoy sharing everything I go through in the hope of helping someone else who’s going through the same thing.

If you weren’t a blogger, what would you be doing?

I am actually not a blogger since I don’t have a blog. I have an Instagram account and a Facebook page. I happily started sharing my day to day rituals with people who enjoyed following me. It was all very unplanned really. I am also a photographer and content director for a number of brands, so most probably I would do just that.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Ellen Degeneres.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Hilarious and sleepy!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie from Sex In The City).

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Jealousy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I honestly have no idea. Don’t want to think about that!

What is your most treasured material possession?

My wedding ring and a necklace my grandfather just gave me after 25 years around his neck.

What is your earliest memory?

Living life, playing and laughing with my still best friend, Miguel.

When did you last cry, and why?

A couple of days ago whilst I was watching a video about childbirth and mothers.

Who would you most like to meet?

Again, Ellen – She makes a living whilst making everyone around her happy. She has gone through all odds and is an inspiration to many.

What’s your favourite food?

Tuna tartare and… peanut butter.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Chiara Ferragni. I love how she has developed and I love her style at the moment.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go to my great grandmother’s house on a Saturday where all my family used to be. We would never miss it! It was a great time. Since she died, we have never all met under one roof.

What book are you reading right now?

The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Fly over traffic!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Live, travel more and have children.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Travellers – awesome local talent!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Latest pop songs mainly.

Tell us...

What has been the most surreal moment since you started your journey online?

Being chosen to be the Local Brand Ambassador for Moët et Chandon. They said I was chosen because I love to celebrate life and the people around me. It made me so emotional. I am travelling to different countries with other empowering women across our region.

How do you feel sharing intimate details of your life on social media?

Today, it’s a part of me. It’s part of who I am. I was always the person to share my tips or feelings from a very young age. I would be the first in class to share my date details or new stuff I bought! I guess some things never change and I am passionate about the idea of sharing with others to ease pain.

I give advice daily. I motivate others to motivate myself. I started this journey with one idea in my head. If I manage to help one person all this would be enough. I get daily messages from women and girls who are passing through things in life they think are a problem, whereas in fact, they are things we all go through! My advice would be – you are not alone, we have one life to live. Find your purpose of why your existence in this world will make a difference to you. And live it. We cannot take life for granted. It’s shorter than we think! Just do it. Only you can live your dream and only you can make it happen.