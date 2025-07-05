IĠM calls on PN to reverse restrictive media rules for leadership election

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has strongly objected to media restrictions imposed by the Nationalist Party ahead of its upcoming leadership contest, warning that the rules undermine press freedom and hinder journalists’ ability to ask necessary questions.

In a statement issued Saturday, the IĠM said it could not accept the rules set by the PN’s Electoral Commission, which govern how journalists may engage with the two candidates during the campaign.

While acknowledging the need for internal party elections to have guidelines, the institute said these should never restrict journalists’ work or attempt to control the content or tone of their questioning. “This is not a contest that concerns only PN members,” the IĠM said. “It is a matter of public interest, because the person elected will become Leader of the Opposition and a potential future prime minister.”

The IĠM took particular issue with a rule barring journalists from referencing one candidate when interviewing the other, as well as with provisions that allow media houses to be excluded from participating in interviews if they do not follow these rules.

It also criticised the PN for closing off access to independent journalists once the official campaign begins, with all interventions expected to take place solely via PN’s media platforms.

“This kind of interference in how journalists carry out their duties is unacceptable,” the IĠM said. It urged the PN to rethink its approach and create a framework that fosters open debate and the free exchange of ideas, making it easier, not harder, for journalists to do their job.

According to the Times of Malta, Adrian Delia has also asked the party’s electoral commission to revise its rules for the leadership election. He is one of two candidates in the race, his competitor being Alex Borg.

Earlier in the week, the Nationalist Party released a set of guidelines for the leadership campaign. Under these rules, the two candidates are banned from debating each other.

Before the official campaign begins—meaning after the due diligence process has finishe—prospective candidates are not allowed to participate in any debates against one another, while interviews with independent media are allowed if they are approved by the PN’s electoral commission. Interviews on party-owned media are prohibited, with the PN’s media arm exempted from this rule.

The purpose of these interviews should be to inform the public about the individual prospective candidate and their vision for the PN's future. It is also stated that neither the candidates nor the interviewer should make any reference to the other candidate during these interviews.

Furthermore, media houses must give both candidates equal opportunities for coverage.

The duration of interviews must also be equal for both candidates, and where possible, broadcasts should occur consecutively on the same day. If same-day broadcasting is not possible, the interviews must be aired at the next available opportunity for that specific programme.