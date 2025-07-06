Buttigieg believes MPs should be allowed free vote on euthanasia

Rebecca Buttigieg said members of parliament should vote in line with their conscience when a bill on voluntary assisted euthanasia is tabled in the House.

The reforms parliamentary secretary said that Labour MPs had endorsed a manifesto that mentioned euthanasia when contesting the election but insisted she personally believed this was a matter of conscience.

“It will be the Whip’s decision, but I personally believe that in such situations MPs should have a clear conscience and be granted the liberty to vote in line with their conscience,” she said in an interview with MaltaToday being published today.

A MaltaToday survey had shown an overwhelming majority of people believe MPs should be allowed a free vote.

Buttigieg said no government MP has voiced disagreement with euthanasia but the parliamentary group discussion has centred more around the parameters of the proposal.

But the parliamentary secretary insisted the government was nowhere near to tabling a bill in parliament. She said the feedback from the public consultation will be analysed in depth before a bill is drafted.