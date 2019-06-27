Rachel Lowell: ‘It’s better to move at a slower pace than hurry and stumble’

Singer Rachel Lowell has participated in Britian`s Got Talent, the Italian TV programme Una Stella Sta Nascendo, where she came first in her category, and was recently Grand Prix Winner in the Baltic Voice International Festival in Lithuania. She was a finalist in the Malta Junior Eurovision 2016, and together with her group GOLD, sang for X Factor Malta’s auditions and got through to the contest’s bootcamp

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Brush my teeth, get dressed and prepare my school timetable.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s better to move at a slower pace and still get there, than try to hurry and stumble on your way there.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone and internet key.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Bubbly, helpful, determined.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My biggest achievement in life is anything done that other people told me I couldn’t do.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching television series.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

What’s meant to be will find its way to you, don’t force anything and take life day by day, don’t stress on what may happen but focus on the now.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Well, my make-up collection adds up to quite some money…

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

It’s not the number that matters, it’s the thought and love that comes with each individual.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mum and dad are my two role models. They are two amazing people I look up to every single day and I just hope to be like them when I get older.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not taking notice of what people have to say about certain things because sometimes they can get to my head.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I think that having my own reality show would be quite fun

Do you believe in God?

I do believe that there is something bigger than all of us that helps us and guides us.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I’d choose my grandpa because I don’t think I had enough time with him. I’ll just tell him how thankful I am for being my main inspiration and I’ll love to see his smile once again.

What’s your worst habit?

Not keeping still.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I don’t know, ask drunk Rachel.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Emilia Clarke.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being hypocritical.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

If I die young it has to be one of my favourites, no boring classics please.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My teddy bear.

What is your earliest memory?

My four-year-old self holding my baby brother and mum’s pale face.

When did you last cry, and why?

Making it to the final of L-Ghanja tal-Poplu was quite surreal, couldn’t not cry.

Who would you most like to meet?

Zac Efron, I mean, pictures say a thousand words… no?

What’s your favourite food?

I love my Chicken Caesar salad.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Tamara Webb.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ancient Greece.

What book are you reading right now?

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Reading minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

See the northern lights.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Billie Eilish.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Mamma Mia soundtrack, it keeps me motivated.

TELL US...

If you could perform with any artist, who would you choose? And what would you sing?

I think I’d have to choose Kelly Rowland and we could sing a Destiny’s Child Classic.

What’s the inspiration behind your music?

I think my main inspiration behind my music is my grandfather. When I was little he used to write me little songs and sing them to me every now and then. His dream was to see me making my own music and taking it far, hopefully I’m making him smile in heaven.

What should we expect from you in the coming months?

I’m set to represent Malta in the OGAE Fan Vision taking place in Malta this July. Also, I have the final of L-Ghanja tal-Poplu which I’m so eager for and hopefully I’ll also have the chance to work on some original material.