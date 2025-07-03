Cocaine and cannabis possession lands one man in jail, another remanded in custody

A man was handed a 10-month prison-term, whilst another was remanded in custody after being charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis not for personal use.

Hamse Ibrahim Mohamud, a 28-year-old unemployed Somali national, and Mohamed Ibrahim Abdi, a 29-year-old Somali national, were arraigned on Thursday afternoon and charged with cocaine and cannabis possession. They were also charged with committing these offences within 100 metres of a school, club or other place where youths normally gather.

Mohamed Ibrahim Abdi was also charged with recidivism.

The validity of the arrest was not contested. Whilst Ibrahim Abdi pleaded not guilty to the charges, Hamse Ibrahim Mohamud registered a guilty plea.

Ibrahim Abdi was remanded in custody inasmuch as bail was not requested. With regard to Hamse Ibrahim Mohamud, the prosecution and defence informed the court that a 9-month prison-term and a €500 fine had been agreed upon in light of the circumstances. Indeed, Ibrahim Mohamud had cooperated with the police.

After taking stock of all relevant circumstances, the court handed down an effective 10-month prison term.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kelsey Bugeja and Nico Zarb with the assistance of attorney general lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela.

Legal Aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared for both accused.