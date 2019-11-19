Jerome Gabarretta: ‘You can’t control the outcome, but you can control your effort’

Athlete Jerome Gabarretta, 29, is a waterpolo player for Sliema. For the last decade, he has been part of the team that has qualified for the European championships three times as well as being part of the team who won silver at the Commonwealth Games. In June, he was awarded BOV waterpolo player of the month

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Playing and cuddle time with my son, prepare a strong black coffee and get ready for gym and work.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

You can’t control the outcome, but you can control your effort.

What do you never leave the house without?

Specs and sunglasses.

Pick three words that describe yourself?

Determined, organised, friendly.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievements?

Obtaining a First Class Honours degree in optometry whilst still being able to keep up my passion for waterpolo. It has also been an honour to represent my country for the last 10 years during which we qualified for the European championships three times, obtained a ranking of 15th in Europe as well as winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

It’s between shoes and red wine.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To stay positive even when you may be surrounded by a lot of negativity. Your conscience will always be clear knowing you have given your best.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Presents for my wife.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Time really does fly by. Enjoy each moment.

Who’s your inspiration?

Sporting Inspiration: Michael Jordan and Antonio Conte. Life Inspiration: My father for his work ethic, grounded nature and love for family.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Time management is always a challenge, juggling between my professional career, water polo as well as quality time with my family.

If you weren’t an athlete what would you be doing?

Probably working longer hours and travelling more, especially during the summer months.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I believe in God and in the greater good.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My wife any day.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking, as well as thinking about a million things whilst my wife is speaking to me.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Clumsy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Machiavellian personalities.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I’ll let my loved ones decide.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Don’t really have one. I guess most material possessions are replaceable.

What is your earliest memory?

Swimming and playing sports with my father.

When did you last cry, and why?

When my son was born.

Who would you most like to meet?

Michael Jordan.

What’s your favourite food?

Mother’s lasagne, followed by chocolate fondant.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Bobo Vieri.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to when Juventus last won the champions league, I was too young to remember the moment.

What book are you reading right now?

E Molto Semplice by Massimiliano Allegri.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to heal others.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Too many things left to do before I die. I definitely want to travel out of Europe more and experience many different cultures.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I’m really enjoying Italian music at the moment: Ermal Meta, Fabrizio Moro, Ultimo Coez.

When you’re working out, what do you listen to?

RnB, mainly Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar.