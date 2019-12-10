John Montanaro: ‘I have so many interests and hobbies, the biggest challenge is to find time for all of it’

John Montanaro’s love of acting was inspired by watching his uncle Alan as Dame Zeza, and since then he has accumulated a vast amount of experience in all aspects of theatre. Winner of the Best Actor award in MADC’s One-Act Play Festival in 1999, he has played the title role in several pantos, most recently the baddy in Mary Poppins, musicals, and even had a go at being a thespian in All’s Well That Ends Well. On TV he played Gabriel in Angli, and Sean in La Farfalla. But his true love is comedy and it is the driving force behind Mostly Harmless Productions. John will be the genie of the lamp in MADC’s Aladdin

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make a strong cup of coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

There is always a solution, if you look hard enough to find it.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Adventurous, determined, loyal.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I think this is yet to come.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

There is no such thing as luck.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My bicycle.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How to invest wisely.

Who’s your inspiration?

My wife and kids, as they always inspire me to be a better version of me. In general, it is always people who are not afraid to stand up for what is right.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I have so many interests and hobbies, the biggest challenge is to find time for all of it.

If you weren’t a consultant what would you be doing?

Theatre, and sports.

Do you believe in God?

I believe that we all need spirituality in our life, in whatever form it comes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Chrissy Wellington (Triathlete.)

What’s your worst habit?

Snacking! I can’t resist the temptation.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Repetitive.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Tom Hardy.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What song would you have played at your funeral?

‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My bicycle.

What is your earliest memory?

Looking out of the cot, whilst my parents were sleeping.

When did you last cry, and why?

I don’t tend to cry much. I do get emotional when watching something inspirational things but cannot pinpoint the last time I cried.

Who would you most like to meet?

Chrissy Wellington (Former Triathlete World Champion.)

What’s your favourite food?

Meat.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Pia Zammit.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Malta 1990.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Shoe Dog’ by Phil Knight.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flight.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world with my family.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

My panto playlist.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Always classic rock, whether shower or training.