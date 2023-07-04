Masterchef Malta set to hit PBS screens in February 2024

Anton Attard and Mark Grech, the production team behind X Factor Malta and business reality show Shark Tank, will be producing the first edition of gastronomic hit series MasterChef Malta.

The renowned local producers are the two shareholders of Greatt Company Ltd, which is producing the show in association Endemol Shin Group, Ziji Productions and PBS Malta.

“This is the chance for participants to be part of history as we bring the renowned MasterChef series to Malta for the very first time,” the producers said. “Whether you’re a passionate home cook or a seasoned food enthusiast... unleash your culinary creativity, embrace the flavours of Malta, and get ready for an unforgettable journey in the kitchen. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your mark on the Maltese culinary scene.”

A local panel of judges will be selected for the Malta edition.

MasterChef is a competitive cooking reality show produced by Endemol Shine UK and broadcast in 60 countries around the world. In the UK, it is produced by the BBC.

The show initially ran from 1990 to 2001 and was revived in 2005 as MasterChef Goes Large. The revival featured a new format devised by Franc Roddam and John Silver. In 2008, the name was changed back to MasterChef but the format remained unchanged.

The series currently appears in four versions: the main MasterChef series; Celebrity MasterChef; MasterChef: The Professionals, with working chefs; and Junior MasterChef, with children between the ages of nine and twelve.

Maltese contestants in MasterChef have previously included Sean Gravina, who appeared in the quarter-final of Series 7 of Master Chef on BBC2 in 2014. He is currently Chef Patron at Crust. An ITS graduate, Gravina started his career cooking at The Hilton Malta and Chez Phillipe. This was followed by a stint at London’s Le Cordon Bleu, where he received a diploma in French cuisine. While in London, Gravina worked for Gordon Ramsay at Maze in Mayfair, as well as London’s The Dorchester under the guidance of Chef Wolfgang Puck.