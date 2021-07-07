MIA processed 190,505 passengers in June, down 73.6% from 2019

Malta International Airport welcomed 190,505 passengers in June, a drop of 73.6 per cent compared to June 2019, although an improvement over the traffic handled in the previous months.

June brought the anticipated reopening of tourism following months of restrictions introduced to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Last month’s top drivers of passenger traffic were Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and Spain, with the Spanish market making a comeback among MIA’s five most popular destinations following the resumption of flights to Valencia and Seville in June.

A travel sentiment survey conducted by the European Travel Commission in May 2021 revealed that surveyed Europeans who were planning to travel in summer showed a preference for Southern European destinations including Spain, Italy, France, and Greece.

While the United Kingdom did not appear among the top five drivers of traffic, despite Malta’s greenlisting towards the end of June, it moved up a place from May to rank sixth among the airport’s top markets.