Air Malta to resume services to London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow

Air Malta has announced it will be resuming its flights to London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow Sheremetyevo for summer 2022.

The airline said that London Gatwick would be a daily service, whilst Madrid will operate three times a week, and Moscow will operate twice a week.

The services will resume from 27 March 2022, as part of a total of over 250 flights per week to 20 destinations, including 15 services per week to London Heathrow that Air Malta will operate in summer 2022.

“We are working hard on an ambitious flight schedule that demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back next year. Our plans are to effectively double our capacity, which we will operate during this forthcoming Winter period. It is a strong commitment by Air Malta towards the travelling public and the industry. Our focus will remain on our core European markets,” Air Malta’s Executive Chairman, David G Curmi, said.

The airline will continue code-share agreements with Aeroflot, airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines.

