The luxury Mileo: Mykonos’s most instragrammable hotel

Mykonos is famously photogenic - the Church of Panagia Paraportiani alone is one of the most photographed churches in the world. Its golden beaches and cyan shores are popular with Instagram influencers, especially during its showstopping evening sunsets. If you’re looking to wow your online audience this summer, don’t miss out on being in with the in-crowd and head to the glittering sands of Mykonos to snap those summery Grecian shots.

But where to stay? You’ll want a hotel just as photogenic and beautiful as its surrounding landscape so that you can take those likable snaps inside and outside your accommodation. The Mileo Hotel reflects the gorgeous Kalo Livadi beach with its crystalline waters and golden sands. Each suite has a private swimming pool or jacuzzi overlooking the beach, allowing you to snap those gorgeous poolside holiday pictures without the concern of photo-bombers and crowds.

The ethos of the Mileo

Serenity, privacy, opulence, and peace. This is a hotel that can bring calm energy and chilled vibes to your holiday. The Mileo values relaxation - wanting its guests to take a break by the poolside, in the spa, or out on a hike. This eases the pressure of the Instagram lifestyle, allowing you to unwind at the Mileo. Every angle of the hotel is worth an image so you’re in the best hands to relax and get those essential holiday pics.

Inside the Mileo

Each suite offers a different and unique holiday experience with Mykonian architecture and modern decor, with free wifi throughout the hotel also. The villa is fit for up to 5 people with a spacious balcony and a private pool. Making the experience as opulent as possible, the villa also has access to butler service fully enabling you to relax and unwind on holiday. If you want to bring a small pet, whether they have their own Instagram account or are an important aspect of your online aesthetic, then great news! The hotel is animal friendly and happily welcomes pets (and will undoubtedly be doted on by the staff).

If you think your holiday shots will benefit from some swimsuit images, the Deluxe Suite with the it’s personal jacuzzi is the room for you. If not, then all of the other 2-person suites benefit from sea views and private pools. The Executive Suite has a 20m private pool and spacious balcony, providing the true instagram VIP experience if you desire.

What stands the Mileo out from the crowd?

Many Mykonos hotels have private pools and beautiful rooms, but what sets the Mileo apart? They have a large beautiful spa for guest use with a range of massage treatments by experts either in the Alissachni My-Echo Spa, or from the comfort of your own bedroom.

Or, if you prefer to be pampered by stylists, a team of professionals at the hotel can give personalised hair looks, makeup looks, manicures, and pedicures. These stylists can make those holiday photos stand out with an extra flair.

The spa is combined with a fitness centre, including a fully equipped gym and personal trainers who run yoga classes or even one-to-one training sessions. The Mileo stands out from the crowd, adding that extra health kick to your holiday for top teir aesthetics.

The Mileo combines relaxation and opulence, creating an Instagram-worthy experience right off the coast of Mykonos.

Website: https://www.mileomykonos.com/

Booking: http://www.booking.com/Share-mQvsyv

Instagram: https://instagram.com/mileomykonos?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=