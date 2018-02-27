Prague | A modern city with a fairytale backdrop

On the UNESCO’s World Heritage list since 1992, the historic city centre of Prague, the Czech Republic’s capital city, offers fantastic weekend breaks. Check out the characteristic winding alleys and varying architectural styles, Romanesque rotundas, Gothic cathedrals, Baroque and Renaissance palaces, art nouveau, classicist, cubist and functionalist houses and modern buildings in this fairy-tale town of magical beauty in the heart of Europe.

Best spot for sightseeing

Prague Castle is the most popular spot visited in Prague. Uncover the secret of the magic Golden lane, famous for its picturesque houses and stories of alchemists transforming metal into gold. Gain insight into the Saint-George Basilica ancestral convent and learn about the story of the Black Tower of Europe’s largest medieval castle.

Stroll around the Royal Gardens of the castle, founded on the site of the oldest vineyards and famous for its beautiful floral ornament or to the Lion’s Court, an attractive renaissance building, built in the 1580s, which used to house wild animals.

Visit the astronomical clock constructed in 1410, the mechanisms of which are still functional. 80 years later the clock was rebuilt by Hanus and as legend has it, the clockmaker was blinded by councillors so that he would never build a greater instrument. The story goes that Hanus deliberately damaged the clock before he died and cursed the instrument so that anyone who tried to repair the clock would have either gone mad or died. To this day you can read a number of things off the clock but not the time.

Not only is Charles Bridge a historical jewel but its statues can make your wishes come true. If you feel sceptical, feel the cobblestones beneath your feet and experience the mystical atmosphere of the narrow streets and you will be instantly converted.

Best place to eat

Prague is most famous for its fairytale-like architecture but foodies will be pleased to note that this is also a great spot for sampling the very best of Czech traditional fare. Popular among locals, farmers markets will show you what’s seasonal and traditional, which is what you should be demanding of restaurants in the city. There are many farmers markets in the city but perhaps the most notable are Naplavka, Jirak, Holesovice and Dejvice. The summer months see a bounty of fresh fruit and vegetables, though in the winter months these markets are dedicated more to preserves, cheeses, hot drinks and meals and root vegetables. Traditional foods to try while in Prague include grilované klobásy, which is a grilled sausage, tucked into a roll and topped with sauces, guláš, which is the Czech version of goulash, though served with fewer vegetables and more meat and served with traditional dumplings, or knedlíky.

If you have a sweet tooth, try palačinky, thin crepes-like pancakes rolled with jam, fruit, cream or nuts, trdelník, a traditional Slovak rolled pastry

The Czechs claim that the best beer in the world is made in Prague and where better to put this to the test? The tradition of brewing beer with in the Czech Republic started all the way back in the year 993 in the Břevnov Monastery in Prague. The most common Czech beers are pale lagers of pilsner type, with characteristic transparent golden colour, high foaminess and lighter flavour. Another fun fact: the Czech Republic has the highest beer consumption per capita in the world! The most popular beers in the Czech Republic are Pilsner Urquell, the world's first pilsner and Budweiser Budvar. Take a trip to the Czech Beer Museum and get the chance to bottle your own beer.

Best place for a night out

Whatever you deem the perfect night out, Prague has got you covered. A night of opera, ballet and drama is on the cards at Pargue’s National Theatre Národní Divadlo. The theatre was completed in 1881 and contains busts of Czech theatrical personalities and some of the country’s best-known artists.

Combine dinner and a movie at the Royal Café Theatre. More of a dining experience than a movie house, screenings have included Charlie Chaplin movies together with live piano and dinner and Amélie with wine and cheese and various Czech movies, but don’t worry, they have English subtitles.

The JazzDock is the place to be if you like jazz music and clubbers will enjoy dancing the night away at Cross Club.

Best spot to wind down and enjoy nature

Vysehrad or “Castle on the heights” is a beautiful place to visit at any time or day or any time of year. To get into the essence of the place, walk around the huge, beautiful park that covers the area. Even more astonishing than the park or historic buildings are the views of the city, the bridges over Vltava and the Prague Castle. The best viewing point are from the Gothic ruins of Libuses Bath’s. Walks at sunset and by night are sure to leave an impression but get yourself oriented before darkness falls to make sure you don’t get lost.

How to get there

Prague is pretty easy to get to from Malta. Just a two hour and a half hour flight away, Prague is serviced by Airmalta.

Best time to visit

Prague is a great city to visit at any time of year. Daylight is longest in the spring and the warmer weather means more people are out and about and travelling during the summer. If you don’t mind the cold, the winter months are less busy and Prague becomes particularly magical under a layer of snow.

Currency

The official currency in the Czech Replublic is the Czech crown. Although the Czech Republic is part of the European Union, the euro is not widely accepted here. Some shops, hotels and restaurants will accept payment in euro, though the exchange rate may not be favourable.

Visas

As part of the European Union, Europeans do not need a travel visa to get to Prague.